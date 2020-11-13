FDA, jointly with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), previously issued a warning letter to the defendants about their nano silver product. The defendants responded by removing some, but not all, public-facing claims from their websites.

FDA is particularly concerned that products that claim to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent serious diseases like COVID-19 may cause consumers to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment, leading to serious and life-threatening harm. There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to prevent COVID-19. FDA reminds the public to follow advice from federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and urges people with questions about COVID-19 treatments to contact their health care provider.