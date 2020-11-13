PubMatic Files Registration Statement for Proposed IPO

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. PubMatic intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "PUBM."

Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Press Contact:
Ben Billingsley
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com 

Investors:
Dylan Solomon
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
dylan@blueshirtgroup.com 

 


