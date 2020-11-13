Brownie’s Marine Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Florida, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that Mr. Christopher Constable has been named a Chief Executive Officer of the public company, while Mr. Robert Carmichael will remain Chairman, and President of the Company. Mr. Constable has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of BWMG.



Robert Carmichael, Chairman and President, stated, “Chris was brought in earlier this year on a consulting basis, and has done a great job for us. As we move the Company to the next stage of growth with our different business units, we feel his numerous operating and financial skill sets can help to get us there faster.”

“I’m impressed with what Robert and the rest of the team have been able to accomplish to date. This Company is building some of the coolest and best engineered products in the marine industry.” Christopher Constable, Chief Executive Officer of BWMG stated. “I cannot possibly replace the knowledge and experience that Robert brings to the Company, and I look forward to working side by side with him as he uses his unique skill set to dive into special projects aimed at growing revenue across all business lines. We have a few specific goals that we are laser focused on, including growing top line, improving operations using a data driven decision making process, leading a systematic M&A process, and driving shareholder value through communicating those efforts to investors.”

Mr. Constable's previous experiences included several operating and financial roles, including being the Former Chief Financial Officer of Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCPK:BSFC), and a consultant at Gateway Capital Corp. where he working with companies to improve their financial performance and with lenders to analyze the financial and reporting capabilities of prospective lending customers. He began his career in commercial banking where he worked for banking institutions in Maryland and Florida in multiple capacities in commercial lending. Mr. Constable received his BS in Finance with an Accounting Minor from the Merrick School of Business at the University of Baltimore.

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981, dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc.; and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2020 and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.