SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will attend two upcoming conferences on Wednesday, November 18th, including the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Wolfe Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, November 18th
  • Presentation Time: Wednesday, November 18th at 10am ET

Wolfe Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, November 18th
  • Presentation Time: Wednesday, November 18th at 4:25pm ET

The audio portions of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through its cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to an affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: Investors@SmileDirectClub.com


