Helping Russian Immigrants: How Tzvi Odzer Is Doing His Part
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tzvi Odzer has always been passionate about helping others, and he's been dedicating his time to working with Bris Avrohom. Founded in 1979, Bris Avrohom was created to help Russian Jewish immigrants settle into the New York area.
Known for his work with both Jewish and secular charities, Tzvi Odzer has dedicated copious amounts of time and financial resources to Bris Avrohom.
The organization recognizes how tough it can be for Jewish immigrants to find their footing in a new country, and with support from donors like Tzvi Odzer, Bris Avrohom is able to provide Jewish Russian immigrants with many community services, such as preschool, senior citizen gatherings, educational classes for immigrants of all ages, and more.
Tzvi Odzer supports all locations of Bris Avrohom, including those in Jersey City, Brooklyn, Hillside, Fair Lawn, and Zhitomir, Ukraine.
A longtime supporter of developing a sense of community for Jewish people in the New York and New Jersey areas, Tzvi Odzer is proud to dedicate his time and resources to a cause that's near and dear to his heart. Growing up in New York, Tzvi Odzer had the chance to get to know many people who were coming to the United States for the first time and grew passionate about helping them find their community in their new home.
Bris Avrohom is thankful to supporters like Tzvi Odzer who provide the means necessary to provide ongoing programming to help new Jewish community members grow and thrive in New York and New Jersey. While Bris Avrohom is known for its work with immigrants, they also work with others in the Jewish community. It's their mission to help every Jew discover and learn more about their heritage, and establish strong ties to their roots. Many Jewish people in the New York and New Jersey areas are thankful to Bris Avrohom and supporters like Tzvi Odzer for providing a way to link up with others in their community.
Tzvi Odzer is known throughout not just the New York and New Jersey areas, but throughout the United States, for his charity and generosity. His business acumen has provided him with a unique position that allows him to give to organizations, including the Republican party, in a way that makes a true difference in how the organization runs. In addition to supporting Bris Avrohom, the Republican party, and other charities, Tzvi Odzer is also known as an advocate for the employment of people who are disabled. Tzvi Odzer believes not just in making waves in business - but also in making waves in charity for the good of others.
Caroline Hunter
