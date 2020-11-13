Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Conference For November 16

November 13, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Second Annual Texas Sounds and Cities will bring together music-friendly cities to discuss economic recovery strategies

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Second Annual Texas Sounds and Cities will be held this year as a virtual, one-day conference on Monday, November 16 beginning at 11:00 AM. Co-hosted by the Texas Music Office and Hear Fort Worth, the virtual music conference will bring together music-friendly communities in Texas to discuss the future of music in Texas.

"Music is a big part of the Texas brand,” said Governor Abbott. “As our focus is on safely and strategically revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside community leaders to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need. I thank the Texas Music Office and Hear Fort Worth for sharing their knowledge and leading the discussion on recovery strategies for musicians, venues, and the music industry in Texas.”

The Texas Music Office’s Music Friendly Communities program launched in 2017 and includes more than 15 music-friendly cities including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Nacogdoches, San Angelo, Waco, Stephenville, and more.

The goal of the virtual conference is to create an environment for music-friendly communities to collaborate and discuss recovery strategies for musicians, venues, and the music industry in Texas. Speakers will include Brendon Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office, Adriana Cruz, executive director of the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Division, and many more.

In 2019, Hear Fort Worth co-hosted the conference with the Texas Music Office at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center with over 100 Texas communities, musicians, and music industry professionals in attendance.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Texas Music Office again for this important gathering,” said Tom Martens, creative director for Visit Fort Worth and lead for Hear Fort Worth. “Now more than ever our communities need to come together to support musicians, venues and all those involved to make sure music comes back stronger than ever.”

Fort Worth was designated the state’s first music-friendly city in 2017 by TMO’s Music Friendly Communities certification program. Since then, Hear Fort Worth has launched a series of programs to support local musicians including travel grants, SXSW submission fee reimbursements, and a studio recording program with Niles City Sound.

Monday, November 16 at 11:00 AM

To register for the event: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScx2JGvRJ_oKRCCEmpA8zOfHjdMc-nyxB2Mzm0S2EpRZFrxjg/viewform

For questions:

Chip Adams, Community Relations & Outreach Specialist

Texas Music Office

512-463-6666

chip.adams@gov.texas.gov

The Texas Music Office’s Music Friendly Community program provides the state’s communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. For more information visit https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities.