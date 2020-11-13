Evans C. Agrapidis and Jerry Maroules Get Results
The law firm of Agrapidis and Maroules P.C. (previously Leanza and Agrapidis) has been in business for over 30 years. The team at Agrapidis and Maroules have handled more than 12,000 accident and injury cases. The offices are located in Jersey City on John F.Kennedy Blvd. and on State Highway Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.
Over the years, partners Evans C. Agrapidis, Jerry Maroules, and former partner and retired municipal court Judge Frank Leanza have prided themselves in being compassionate and attentive towards clients’ requests and legal questions. The office in Jersey City accepts walk-in clients without appointments and our staff is always warm and receptive. This attitude has helped us succeed in business during the past 30 years. Evans C. Agrapidis regularly meets with clients in Hudson County and has a warm smile on his face which makes clients feel comfortable when asking him legal questions about any topic.
A few interesting cases that Agrapidis and Maroules have settled over the past few years are summarized below:
1) An 85-year-old resident of West New York was being transported for kidney dialysis and was dropped off the stretcher by the ambulance service and injured his head. The client was very sick from natural causes, but we settled his case for $400,000.
2) A 35-year-old mechanic from Honduras was working under a truck doing repairs. The truck pulled out and ran the client over. The client survived and is still working as a mechanic. That client’s case went to arbitration and an award of $1,050,000 was entered.
3) A 40-year-old man was leaving a bar on St. Patrick’s Day night and slipped on ice. The police report said that he was intoxicated. His first lawyer recommended that he settle for $2,500. Agrapidis and Maroules collected $105,000 for his broken ankle.
4) A 50-year-old welder fell from a scaffold that was not secured properly. That claim settled for $400,000.
5) A client who was employed as an electrician was injured in a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway. His case recently settled for $300,000.
The offices of Agarpidis and Maroules continue to work hard for our many clients and treat them with the utmost respect while handling their legal matters. For more information regarding Agrapidis and Maroules, please call us at any time at 201-656-7828, or visit our website at https://www.amlawnj.com/.
