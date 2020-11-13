State Board Hears From Panel on Special Education During COVID

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 5:30 pm. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting can email the State Board at [email protected] by 5 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for students all over the world. Families with children who have special education needs have had to make even more difficult adjustments to ensure they are fully receiving their services under their children’s Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) while learning from home. The State Board will welcome a special education panel to center conversations around these needs and how best to provide resources to District families who have children with special education.

The United States observes National Homeless Youth Awareness Month each year from November 1 through November 30 to raise awareness of the problems faced by youth, families, and individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness, and to educate the public on ways to end homelessness. The State Board values the importance of the District’s Youth Homeless Services, youth empowerment programs, and homeless shelters as critical supports for youth experiencing homelessness. The State Board will consider a ceremonial resolution in recognition of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.

The United States observes Veterans Day each year on November 11 to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. The State Board recognizes and celebrates Veterans Day, Military Family Month, and the contributions and sacrifice of the District’s veterans and their families, as well as all current military families—especially those with students in our schools.

National Education Support Professionals Day is a celebration to honor the contributions of school support employees who serve as dedicated and committed partners in keeping schools running while advocating for and facilitating the health, safety, achievement, happiness, and developmental growth of students in Pre-K–12 and higher education institutions. The State Board will recognize and celebrate National Education Support Professionals Day and the thousands of education support professionals in the District who make invaluable contributions to their communities, schools, and the students they serve.

District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) has awarded the DCPS 2021 Teacher of the Year award to a bold and dedicated educator, Alejandro Diasgranados, a fourth and fifth grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Aiton Elementary School in Ward 7. Mr. Diasgranados empowers his students to lead and learn in the classroom, inspiring empathy and igniting their passion to advocate for others, for themselves, and to develop the skills they need to excel in elementary and beyond. The State Board will consider a ceremonial resolution in honor of the commitment and inspiration that Mr. Alejandro Diasgranados provides every day to his students, staff, and community of Aiton Elementary School and the District of Columbia.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the Interim State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR20-17- National Homeless Youth Awareness Month

ii. CR20-18- Honoring America’s Veterans and Military Families

iii. CR20-19- Education Support Professionals Day

iv. CR20-20- Recognizing Alejandro Diasgranados as DCPS 2021 Teacher of the Year

VII. Public Comments

i. Laura Derrendinger

ii. Doug Postels

iii. Ana Caskin

iv. Charles Boston

v. Maya Baum

vi. James Tandaric

vii. Scott Goldstein

VIII. Special Education in the time of COVID-19

i. Maria Blaeuer, Director of Programs and Outreach, Advocates for Justice and Education

ii. LaToria Eason-Brent, Parent

iii. Aaron McCormick, Former Vice-Chair, State Advisory Panel on Special Education

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is comprised of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

Mi[email protected]