Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,135 in the last 365 days.

ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Announced New Mortgage placements for two New York Properties in the Bronx

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, has recently arranged financing for apartment buildings in Bedford Park, NY.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately-held real estate company based in Brooklyn, New York.

ZP Realty Capital LLC has recently arranged a new mortgage package in the amount of $16,600,000 for a refinance of two, 6-story elevator apartment buildings located in the Bedford Park area of the Bronx, New York. Between them, these six-story apartments contain 188 units. The mortgage, negotiated by Zev Pollak, is for a 10-year term. Terms include an interest only period followed by a 30-year amortization period.

This is just the latest in a number of successfully negotiated mortgages from ZP Realty Capital LLC in 2020. Founder and president Zev Pollak is a well known figure among real estate investors in New York. Despite the difficulties which have impacted New York's real estate market related to the Covid-19 global pandemic, ZP Realty Capital continues to negotiate favorable financing for properties located throughout the city.

“We are proud of our company's accomplishments this year, especially considering the significant challenges posed by Covid-19 in New York City,” states Zev Pollak.

Zev Pollack
ZP Realty Capital LLC
+1 718.339.0500
email us here

You just read:

ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Announced New Mortgage placements for two New York Properties in the Bronx

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.