ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Announced New Mortgage placements for two New York Properties in the Bronx
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, has recently arranged financing for apartment buildings in Bedford Park, NY.
Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately-held real estate company based in Brooklyn, New York.
ZP Realty Capital LLC has recently arranged a new mortgage package in the amount of $16,600,000 for a refinance of two, 6-story elevator apartment buildings located in the Bedford Park area of the Bronx, New York. Between them, these six-story apartments contain 188 units. The mortgage, negotiated by Zev Pollak, is for a 10-year term. Terms include an interest only period followed by a 30-year amortization period.
This is just the latest in a number of successfully negotiated mortgages from ZP Realty Capital LLC in 2020. Founder and president Zev Pollak is a well known figure among real estate investors in New York. Despite the difficulties which have impacted New York's real estate market related to the Covid-19 global pandemic, ZP Realty Capital continues to negotiate favorable financing for properties located throughout the city.
“We are proud of our company's accomplishments this year, especially considering the significant challenges posed by Covid-19 in New York City,” states Zev Pollak.
Zev Pollack
