CPESN® USA Named Federal Pharmacy Partner for the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program

/EIN News/ -- Cary, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, was announced today as a Federal Pharmacy Partner (Network Administrator) for the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Click here to see the full announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are humbled to be able to participate in the federal COVID-19 vaccine program, said Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, PhD, executive director with CPESN® USA. “We strongly believe that local pharmacies are trusted and accessible – two critical elements for a successful nationwide campaign to immunize against this pandemic.”

Inclusion in the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination program would not have been possible without tireless support of the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA).

“NCPA continues to the trumpet the important role independent, community-based pharmacies can play in the vaccine effort,” offered Jay Williams, director of marketing and communications for CPESN® USA. “Their role in getting us involved – along with other Federal Pharmacy Partners who represent independent pharmacies – cannot be understated.”

CPESN® Networks continue to expand across the country with 50 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. These pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower costs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been life altering for Americans,” said Cody Clifton, PharmD, director of practice transformation and clinical programs for CPESN® USA. “Now, CPESN pharmacies are able to exemplify their trusting relationships with patients in their local communities to take a major step in getting our country back to normal. We believe this is a great opportunity to demonstrate the value of community-based pharmacies!”





About CPESN® USA

CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 45 states across America. To learn more, please visit www.CPESN.com.

# # #

Jay Williams CPESN USA 614.824.9750 jwilliams@cpesn.com