November 13, 2020 - Herring Calls on AG Barr to Reverse New Policy that ‘Will Erode the Public’s Confidence in the Election’

~ Herring joins 23 attorneys general in voicing ‘strong objection’ to abrupt policy change that allows U.S. attorneys to pursue allegations of voter fraud without adhering to long-established guiderails ~

RICHMOND (November 13, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today called on U.S. Attorney General William Barr to reverse his abrupt change to a 40-year-old U.S. Department of Justice policy that until this week had kept the department from interfering with election results. In a letter today sent to Attorney General Barr, Attorney General Herring and a coalition of 23 attorneys general voiced their “strong objection” to this policy reversal, which they said “will erode the public’s confidence in the election,” and called on him to “reverse your decision promptly.”

“This election cycle saw record-breaking voter turnout, thanks in large part to the efforts by my colleagues and I to ensure a safe, secure, and accurate election,” said Attorney General Herring . “The American people turned out in record numbers to vote for a new president and they are the ones who have decided this election. Unfortunately, President Trump and his Republican allies continue to spread misinformation about the integrity of the election results. Barr’s actions are just another way they are trying to undermine our electoral system, but my colleagues and I are prepared to do everything we can to stop them from going further.”

The American people have voted in record numbers in a safe and secure election and have clearly chosen a new president. Despite this, Attorney General Barr issued a new directive on November 9 that U.S. attorneys may now pursue allegations of voter fraud without adhering to long-established, important guardrails. Until now, the Department of Justice has recognized that the principal responsibility for overseeing elections lies with states and has “taken care to avoid affecting the outcome of elections or even the perception of political intrusion in the electoral process,” Attorney General Herring and the coalition wrote.

Joining Attorney General Herring in signing the letter are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

You can find a copy of the letter here.

