Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,093 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, DSHS Announce Distribution Of COVID-19 Antibody Therapy To Hospitals Across Texas

November 13, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is allocating an initial shipment of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, to be distributed as early as next week to acute care hospitals across every geographic region of the state. These weekly shipments of doses have been provided to the state at no cost through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

DSHS will allocate this initial distribution of bamlanivimab based on three criteria: new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, new lab-confirmed COVID-19 admissions to hospitals, and total lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

"This initial allotment of bamlanivimab will help health care professionals effectively treat cases of COVID-19 within their communities and aid in reducing hospitalizations," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing Texas with this crucial antibody therapy that will help keep Texans safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Bamlanivimab is for outpatient use in people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at increased risk of severe disease. It has been shown to prevent hospitalizations in some patients when used before they become very sick.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, DSHS Announce Distribution Of COVID-19 Antibody Therapy To Hospitals Across Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.