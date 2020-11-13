L’automobile Presents: Past, Present and Future Taking Automotive Events To The Next Level!

Supercar Rooms Miami brings an epic and transitional journey captivating the automotive market whilst highlighting the past, present, and future of limited edition and progressive cars.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercar Rooms Miami will curate and launch “ L’automobile Past, Present, and Future” a design and concept car show. The event will be showcasing the evolution of car design from Past, Present to the Future, on Saturday and Sunday: November 21st and 22nd at the prestigious Deck Island Gardens. Car enthusiasts and tech curious guests will be engaging their imagination into the possibilities of the future.

Elo, Founder and British born automotive visionary and creator of the Supercar Rooms Miami based in Wynwood, will be hosting one of the world's first-ever concept and design auto show exhibiting concept cars from the past present, and future. Meet the creative and design teams of automotive brands worldwide, and catch a glimpse of the automotive world in the future.

L’automobile invites guests to join an epic and transitional journey captivating the market whilst having a digital presence accessed globally. The two-day event will feature:

Their first annual sit down VIP Gala on November 21st, 2020 from 7 pm to 11 pm

On November 22st, 2020 from 10 am to 4 pm guests can enjoy brunch from The Deck Island Gardens delicious establishment and the concept auto show

The event creates the first-ever platform for car designers from around the world to showcase their designs and technology whilst being conscious of the need for sustainability, and a focus on renewable fuels. Working with prominent design leaders in the industry, educational facilities to deliver on continued advanced research and company innovations.

After canceling multiple showcases, due to COVID-19, 12 featured cars in each section (36 in total) have been invited. Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of one of a kind cars like Rimac Concept 2, Lamborghini, Grullon GT8SS, Apollo IE Dragon, 2 Jetz Scorpion, Alfa Bat 11, Casey The Omega, Vector W8, Bosley GT, Vetter Razor, Raesr Tayphon, Hyperion XP-1, Faraday FF Zero1, Aspark Owl to name a few.

Step into the future, Roborace will be doing an exclusive live demonstration of their new Roborace artificial intelligence race car. This will be a private event for the press and media prior to the event. The first preview of Roborace also marks the US launch of this technology.

L’automobile has implemented the following changes for the safety of its guests: face coverings, masks will be required for all guests, a contactless ticketing system for reservations, increased number of entrances, control customer lines spaces with Stanchions and floor signs and a-frame signs, add additional staff for continuous disinfection of door handles and other high-frequency touch-points, and more. To find all implemented changes for safety, please see website: https://www.l-automobile.show

A family environment with true roots to the automotive culture of South Florida has partnered with FIU The College of Arts Sciences and Education (CASE) to prepare students in identifying the approaches needed to preserve and advance the intellectual, cultural, and civic lives of people around the world.

L’automobile will be taking place at, 888 Macarthur Cswy, Miami Fl, 33132, tickets are available for purchase at https://www.l-automobile.show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMs_Ies9ZT0

