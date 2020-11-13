USCIA L.L.C. Offers New Drone Service to Help Protect Law Enforcement Using AI.
EINPresswire.com/ -- An Unmanned Aircraft Systems operator, USCIA L.L.C., the leader of geospatial imaging using drones, is excited to announce today a new service that can help revolutionize crisis management for law enforcement. Using advanced drone and AI technology, USCIA is proud to release a new rendering processing service in which they can create highly accurate 3D maps that are viewable in virtual reality, in record time, by using traditional mapping software in conjunction with a proprietary cloud-based AI super computing platform.
This new innovative technology will allow law enforcement officers to see an active crime scene from a new perspective without risking the lives of the officers on the ground. This changes the situational awareness and management game for public safety agencies.The platform enables safe and effective drone operations in a wide range of environments, allowing drone operators to deliver critical, real-time intelligence to decision makers.
So, don't worry if you see them flying around your neighborhood! They use their drones primarily to conduct surveys of the terrain in order to help identify hazards such as potential flooding or security issues. In addition, they have been working with local real estate agencies taking aerial pictures of their listings.
USCIA L.L.C. was formed in June 2020 during the pandemic quarantine, and has been conducting research into sUAV technology and cloud-based 3D rendering, to find how the technology can be better implemented to help benefit our society and protect our nation's critical infrastructure. They started the business with privacy in mind, and they are determined to prove that drones can be used for the greater good.
Last month USCIA L.L.C. was granted a 107.29 Daylight Waiver, issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. They are the first private commercial UAV operator in Bergen County, New Jersey to be permitted to fly their sUAV's to conduct night time geospatial intelligence operations. To learn more about their business, or other drone services they offer, visit http://www.us-cia.com or give them a call at 1-844-USCIA-00.
For more information about USCIA L.L.C. check out some of their youtube video demos below.
- Micro sUAV Demo
- Real Estate Imaging
CJ Donovan - Media Contact and CEO
USCIA L.L.C
+1 844-872-4200
info@us-cia.com
3D Mapping Demo