H2IQ Hour November 24: Integrating Hydrogen Tech and the Grid to Enable Efficient and Stable Energy Systems

Join the H2IQ Hour on November 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. ET, to learn about activities at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to evaluate, test, and validate the integration of hydrogen production technologies and the electrical grid.

Electrolyzers, which use electricity and water to produce hydrogen, have the potential to stabilize electrical demand while producing valuable hydrogen for target end-use applications. The H2IQ Hour will highlight findings from research and demonstration efforts validating how electrolyzers can support grid services. For example, electrolyzers can help minimize the demand spikes from intermittent fast charging of battery electric vehicles by providing a constant power demand while producing valuable hydrogen. In addition, the H2IQ Hour will discuss how these efforts support Departmental and EERE-wide initiatives including H2@Scale and Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES).

The H2IQ Hour will include a 45-minute live presentation followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. A recording of the H2IQ Hour will be available on the website after the event.

