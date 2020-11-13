Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jordan Park Group Gains Approval for Perspecta Trust Acquisition from New Hampshire Banking Department

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Park Group, an independent financial advisory firm, today announced it has received regulatory approval from the New Hampshire Banking Department (NHBD) to acquire Perspecta Trust, which provides fiduciary, investment management, and wealth transfer planning services.   

The acquisition brings together two firms that serve a similar client base of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families and will enable the new entity to offer a more robust suite of services to their respective client bases.  

Jordan Park Group was founded in 2017 by Frank Ghali, following his tenure of nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs. Perspecta Trust was formed in 2007 by investors Paul Montrone and Paul Meister. Upon closing, Perspecta will change its name to Jordan Park Trust Company; however, there will be no change to its operations and Mr. Meister will continue to serve on its board of directors. It will also continue to operate as a New Hampshire state-chartered trust company.

About Jordan Park Group
Jordan Park is an independent financial advisory firm with offices in San Francisco and New York. Jordan Park provides investment management and financial advice to a distinct community of individuals, families, and institutions.

About Perspecta Trust
Perspecta Trust is a New Hampshire-based non-depository trust company that provides fiduciary, investment management, and wealth transfer planning services to ultra-high net worth families. Perspecta Trust also works with families to develop and administer family trust companies.  


Heather Brownlie, Jordan Park
415-417-3000
JordanPark@jordanpark.com
comms@thericciardigroup.com 

