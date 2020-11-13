Alte-Rego’s Plant Based SimplyFresh™ Tamper-Evident Food Delivery Bags Protect Food During Transport
Responding to concerns related to Covid-19 and third party delivery services, Alte-Rego develops a food delivery bag to put restaurants and customers at ease.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expert in the industry, Alte-Rego Corporation is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions in North America. Alte-Rego recently launched a first of its kind, a plant-based tamper-evident food delivery bag, keeping food hot and untouched while it is delivered to consumers. Concerns related to Covid-19 and the increasing importance of third-party delivery providers called for a safe packaging solution while remaining environmentally sustainable. The food service industry and restaurants in particular can rely on Alte-Rego's new SimplyFresh™ Tamper-Evident Food Delivery Bags, a superior solution to deliver food from restaurants to customers.
Using Alte-Rego's SimplyFresh™ Tamper-Resistant Food Delivery Bags ensures that the customer is always the first person to come in contact with their food. The tamper-evident bags feature a comfortable peel closure seal that cannot be opened and resecured. Customers will be put at ease knowing that their food has not been tampered with during delivery. The package also includes carefully positioned holes for hot steam release, keeping food hot and fresh without damaging the bag itself.
"Covid-19 and the rise of third party food delivery companies have forced food service operators to quickly adapt to new consumer concerns around safe food deliveries," says Devin Sidhu, CEO of Alte-Rego. "We want restaurants to be able to put food directly into the hands of their customers. People will take their business to establishments that have demonstrated proper standards and policies around food delivery."
Alte-Rego's tamper-evident bags are produced in Canada with high-quality, plant-based materials and are 100% recyclable. Outside elements never compromise food packaged with Alte-Rego's products. The opaque packaging guarantees complete privacy of contents. The bags also allow for a customizable logo to support product specific brand marketing.
"This year has been a very challenging time for the food service industry and consumers due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reliance on third party delivery companies became a much larger, vital part of our business which presented new challenges." says Chris Phillips, President and Co-Founder of the Fat Bastard Burrito Co. restaurant Chain, "With delivery volumes way up, a retool of our packaging was essential to ensure a successful "sell through" using the aggregate partners. We evaluated in detail every option on the market today. Some of the solutions were not cost effective, not truly tamper-resistant, time consuming, and very fussy to execute at the store level, while others did not meet the environmental, brand and customer experience standards we demanded. When we came across and tested Alte-Rego Corporation's SimplyFresh™ Tamper-resistant Food Delivery Bag, its features and performance not only met but surpassed our evaluation benchmarks. The response from our customers and staff has been outstanding, its driven sales, eliminated driver tampering and enhanced our brand identity. The team at Alte-Rego made this happen fast, they communicate exceptionally well, operate with a high level of integrity, and have proven through actions, to be a reliable, trusted supplier."
About Alte-Rego Corporation
Founded in 1988, Alte-Rego is a fully vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, with facilities that are FSSC 22000 and GFSI certified, offering a wide array of flexible packaging solutions. Catering to a diverse range of market segments, Alte-Rego operates under the formula "People + Purpose + Process + Passion." Alte-Rego's innovative products offer a complete solution for restaurants and food service companies to ensure food delivery in a safe and secure fashion. All products are MADE IN NORTH AMERICA. Alte Rego is thrilled to provide its products to the North American market.
