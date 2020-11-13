Purple Heart Veteran Received a Brand-New Smile for Veteran’s Day Using Yomi Robotics at Berks Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center

/EIN News/ -- WYOMISSING, Pa., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl Pettinato was only 17 when he enlisted in the US Navy. He served with honor from 1969 to 1971. While serving in Vietnam his patrol boat hit an underwater landmine. He was blown into the water suffering a broken back and severe head injuries. He was saved by a helicopter medic who pulled him out of the water. Sadly, several of his fellow shipmates and close friends lost their lives that day. After suffering these almost life ending injuries he was honorably discharged.



Over the years the injury to his back has taken its toll. He has rods and pins in his back, has to walk with a cane, and can no longer stand up straight. Due to the constant pain from his back, he takes several different medications which has caused dry mouth and overtime that led to him losing his teeth. Sadly, the VA does not cover dentures let alone dental implants. So, when Carl heard about Berks Oral Surgery’s Veteran’s Day Benefit program, he wrote to them and asked for a new smile.

The Veterans Day Benefit program was started by Berks Oral surgery in 2017. Dr. David Winans started this program to help a local veteran restore their dentition. “Our practice has an immense appreciation for the men and women who have and continue to serve our country. We understand that many veterans struggle greatly with their oral health and it weighs heavily on their self-esteem. This is our small way of saying thank you for your sacrifice. It is truly a team effort, with many local members of the dental community joining in to make this a reality,” said Dr. Winans. This year Berks Oral Surgery also teamed up with Neocis, the maker of Yomi Robotics System to create a new smile for Mr. Pettinato.

Mr. Pettinato’s surgery was performed by Dr. Dave Winans and was done with the assistance of the Yomi Robotic Surgery System. Yomi is the first and only FDA cleared robotic assisted dental surgery system. Berks Oral Surgery is a pioneer in the field of dental robotics. Successfully placing dental implants requires careful pre-operative planning and a high degree of accuracy and precision. Surgical robotic technology helps doctors to achieve these objectives. “Mr. Pettinato has given so much for his country I really wanted to ensure he has the best smile possible,” said Dr. Winans.

“I am really excited to have a new smile and I am looking forward to the self confidence that will come with being able to smile again,” said Mr. Pettinato.

About Berks Oral Surgery and Implant Center

Berks Oral Surgery, Ltd. is a full spectrum Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice of the highest quality, with special emphasis on dental implants. This year they are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their practice. They were founded by the late Dr. James J. Ciabattoni (1932-1994) in 1975. In that same year he was joined by Dr. Erwin H. Wolf, II and Dr. John J. Ciabattoni. Dr. Andrew M. Rowan joined the group in 1989 and Dr. Fred J. Ciabattoni came aboard in 1991. Dr. Steven D. Fallon joined the practice in 2007. Since 2013 three new doctors have joined the group: Dr. David L. Winans (2013), Dr. Geoffrey S. Zinberg (2015) & Dr. Ryan Calvi (2020). All of their doctors are Board Certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. At Berks Oral Surgery their doctors have a combined experience of over 115 years!



About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Yomi uses haptic guidance and is also a computerized navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information visit www.Neocis.com.

