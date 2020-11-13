SUMTER BUSINESS OWNER ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, FORGERY

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Sumter man and charged him with three counts of tax evasion, one count of submitting a false tax document, and one count of forgery.

Antonio Ulysees Myers, 46, of Sumter, owner of a natural gas line installation business, Green's Installation, is charged with failing to report $14,684 in business income on his state tax returns for tax years 2016 – 2018, according to arrest warrants. He also is charged with providing forged and altered documents in response to an audit letter from the SCDOR.

Myers is accused of claiming his personal residence as rental property and then deducting the expenses. He evaded a total of $5,698 in state taxes, according to the warrants.

If convicted, Myers faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each tax evasion count, five years in prison and/or up to $500 for the false document count, and three years and a fine at the discretion of the judge for the forgery count. He is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.