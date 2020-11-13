THE GREAT U.S. TREASURE HUNT BEGINS TODAY; $40,000 IN PRIZES

Available exclusively at Amazon Find an ordinary item at a unique location, win $10,000 Jeff Kessler will bring a $10,000 check to you

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The e-book “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt,” exclusively at Amazon, provides readers a chance to find secret messages that lead them directly to one of four items hidden somewhere in the 48 continental United States, each worth $10,000 to the finder.

Four lucky finders will earn $10,000 each for a total of $40,000 in prizes.

“We’ve chosen four great locations to hide four ordinary items,” said Jeff Kessler, the Hunt’s president, from Austin, Texas. “They are all at least 500 driving miles from each other, and the two farthest are separated by almost 2,000 miles. The Hunt is truly nationwide.”

ABOUT THE BOOK - “THE GREAT U.S. TREASURE HUNT”

Divided into four chapters, “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” is an e-book that can be read via Kindle, Kindle app for any smart phone, or Kindle cloud reader.

The book tells the story of a treasure hunt. Three teams of two hunters each are led by the mysterious “Benefactor” from the starting point in Huntington Beach, California, to various landmarks in the United States, including the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, Meteor Crater in Arizona, and Pikes Peak in Colorado.

At each stop along the way, the teams compete to win a $10,000 prize. This mirrors the real-life adventure, where each chapter leads to a $10,000 prize for readers who can correctly decode a hidden message in the chapter, which points to an exact location somewhere in the continental United States.

“It’s an easy read,” said David Steele, the Hunt’s vice president, who until recently ran an escape room in the Austin area. “Each chapter has a different theme. We meet all the characters in chapter one, then in the other chapters we explore Star Wars, One Hit Wonders, and pay homage to the late Forrest Fenn with a character we call Phenwick Phutz.”

“The book contains clues, codes, and messages that you can solve right in your own home, and when decoded, direct you to an exact location,” Steele continued. “You go to that exact location, get the item described in the decoded message, and you win $10,000. You don't have to know anything about that location beforehand. The answer will literally spell out both the exact location and the item you're looking for.”



SAFETY IS A PRIORITY, FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Providing a safe, fun adventure is a prime concern, according to Kessler. “The items are just hidden, not buried. So don’t bring a shovel. All the items are in public, outside, and in a safe location.”

“No items are within 50 feet of a body of water, or require climbing or physical exertion,” he continued. “Each location has free parking with no entry fees. Travel to the location and finding the actual item is required to win each $10,000 prize.”

Kessler went on to describe the Hunt as “a real-life adventure, fun for the whole family.” Because all of the clues are in the book, he said, sleuths of all ages can enjoy trying to “crack the code” to find their riches.

Unlike the Forrest Fenn or “The Secret” treasure hunts, which each dragged on for over a decade, The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt will be wrapped up relatively quickly. “If we don’t have a winner after just 60 days,” Kessler explained, “We’ll start dropping clues on our social media pages. We want winners fast, and we want to do another hunt next summer.”

“The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” is available exclusively at Amazon.

