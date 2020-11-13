Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Quebec Government’s Economic Update: Inno-centre Salutes Economic Development Announcements

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inno-centre, the country’s largest business accelerator-advisor, salutes the measures to accompany SMEs throughout their innovation projects that were announced as part of Finance Minster Éric Girard’s economic update.

Moreover, support for the digitization of Quebec SMEs through a budgetary envelope of 100 million dollars over two years will enable us to collectively explore development and economic expansion that is on par with our ambitions. Our economy will finally be able to return to growth.

“As Quebec is currently in recovery mode, these announcements are welcome. Beyond that, we should not lose sight of competitiveness issues at a time when our businesses are lagging behind the rest of Canada and the United States in terms of productivity.”  

  • Claude Martel— Inno-centre’s President and Chief Executive Officer

About Inno-centre
For 30 years, Inno-centre has been offering advisory services to innovative SMEs in various stages of their development. Its team of 110 advisors works annually with over 450 businesses throughout the province from its Quebec City and Montreal offices. For additional information, visit www.inno-centre.com

Source:
Yasmine Abdelfadel
Director of Communications
Inno-centre
(514) 804-6182
yasmine.abdelfadel@inno-centre.com 



Primary Logo

