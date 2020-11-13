Ideal Power to Present at Fall 2020 Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that it will virtually meet with investors at the following Fall 2020 investor conferences:



Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – The 11 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – The Benchmark Company 9th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

A copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation is available on the company’s website. To schedule a one-on-one, please contact your Craig-Hallum or Benchmark representative.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.



Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter

T: 212-838-3777

IdealPowerIR@lhai.com