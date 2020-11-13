Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Stifel Virtual 2020 Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Prerecorded Fireside Chat Available on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after each conference.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Phase 3 for the treatment of COVID-19. Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

