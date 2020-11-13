Eldorado Gold Provides Update on Exploration Projects

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide results from brownfields exploration drilling programs in Quebec, Greece, and Turkey, including an update on the newly-discovered Ormaque zone at Lamaque. Additionally, the Company is providing a brief update on COVID-19.



Highlights in this release include:

At Lamaque, new high-grade drill intercepts from the C2, C6 and C7 zones highlight the resource growth potential of the Triangle deposit; in addition, numerous new intercepts continue to grow the recent Ormaque zone discovery.





At Efemcukuru, drill results have confirmed continuity of high gold grades within mineralized shoots at the Kokarpinar Middle and Kokarpinar South target areas, advancing this vein system to resource conversion drilling stage.





At Stratoni, a new discovery of a lower massive sulfide lens of over 20 metres estimated true thickness just below current mine development provides significant resource growth potential, to be further tested in the upcoming surface exploration drilling program.



“These results from our brownfields programs continue to demonstrate the outstanding exploration potential at our operations”, said George Burns, President and CEO. “I am particularly pleased with the outcome of the step out drilling at C2, C6 and C7, which highlight the potential for further expansion of the Triangle deposit, and with the new results from the Ormaque zone. In Turkey, we had solid results at Efemcukuru and we continue to focus on extending the life of that asset through further exploration.”

Lamaque: Triangle Deposit

The 2020 exploration drilling program at the Triangle deposit is focused on resource expansion in the lower deposit, particularly in the C6 and C7 zones and their splays. 17,822 metres of drilling have been completed year to date to the end of October, including 6 drillholes from surface and 13 drillholes from underground platforms at the Triangle mine (Figure 1). New results, including several previously unreleased intercepts from late 2019 are summarized in Table 1 and are shown on longitudinal sections of the C6-20 and C7 zones in Figures 2 and 3*.

These include:

At C2, drillhole TM-20-333A intersected 3.0m @ 6.84 g/t Au approximately 200 metres east of the current resources. A second drillhole on C2 (TU-325-094) intersected 3.1m @ 15.99 g/t Au (21.37 g/t Au uncapped) in a stepout approximately 50 m east of the current resources. Additional drilling is currently ongoing to further test extensions of C2.





approximately 200 metres east of the current resources. A second drillhole on C2 (TU-325-094) (21.37 g/t Au uncapped) in a stepout approximately 50 m east of the current resources. Additional drilling is currently ongoing to further test extensions of C2. At C6, new high-grade intercepts highlight the potential of the C6-20 splay zone, including 2.9m @ 16.18 g/t Au (20.76 g/t Au uncapped; drillhole TU-0325-094) and 2.4m @ 9.05 g/t Au (53.03 g/t Au uncapped; drillhole TM-19-330W01). The latter drillhole also intersected 3.6m @ 13.61 g/t Au within the C6-60 splay zone.





(20.76 g/t Au uncapped; drillhole TU-0325-094) and (53.03 g/t Au uncapped; drillhole TM-19-330W01). The latter drillhole also intersected within the C6-60 splay zone. At C7, drilling has mainly targeted step-outs along the high-grade eastern edge of the deposit. Results to date include intercepts of 3.15 m @ 17.00 g/t Au (53.05 g/t Au uncapped; drillhole TM-19-330) and 3.5m @ 11.33 g/t Au (13.06 g/t Au uncapped; drillhole TU-0325-094). Results from an additional 8 drillholes completed in 2020 are pending.





*Gold grades for drillhole intervals listed in this release are capped at 40 g/t Au for Triangle deposit holes and 70 g/t Au for the Ormaque zone. Drill hole intercepts are drillhole lengths; where sufficient geological control exists, estimated true thicknesses of mineralized zones are listed in Tables 1 and 2.

Resource expansion drilling is ongoing with one underground rig and two surface rigs currently active. Additionally, resource conversion drilling of Triangle inferred resources is now complete for nearly all of C4 and the upper two-thirds of C5. Two underground drill rigs are continuing delineation drilling on the remainder of the inferred resources at C5.

Figure 1: Vertical section through the Triangle deposit showing outlines of mineralized zones, current extent of underground development, and traces of drillholes reported in this news release.

Figure 2: Longitudinal section through the C6-20 mineralized zone at Triangle showing locations of drillholes referenced in this news release and outline of September 2019 resource.

Figure 3: Longitudinal section through the C7 mineralized zone at Triangle showing locations of drillholes referenced in this news release and outline of September 2019 resource.

Lamaque: Ormaque Zone

2020 drilling to date at the recently-discovered Ormaque zone totals 12,236 metres in 16 drillholes. The zone has now been defined over an area measuring approximately 650 metres east-west by 400 metres north-south, and to a depth of 550 metres (Figure 4). The zone remains open to the north, east, and at depth.

Significant assay results from the Ormaque zone since the discovery was announced in January 2020 are listed in Table 2 below and include:

15.85m @ 7.47 g/t Au (8.95 g/t Au uncapped) in drillhole LS-19-021; this intercept is within a wider zone of veining roughly 30 meters thick. It is one of the deepest intersections to date at Ormaque and highlights potential extensions of the zone at depth and to the east.





(8.95 g/t Au uncapped) in drillhole LS-19-021; this intercept is within a wider zone of veining roughly 30 meters thick. It is one of the deepest intersections to date at Ormaque and highlights potential extensions of the zone at depth and to the east. 6.30m @ 17.48 g/t Au (29.06 g/t Au uncapped) in drillhole LS-20-028, is also on the east side of the deposit and corresponds to the extension of the previously reported wide intercept in drillhole LS-19-009 (27.3m @ 10.20 g/t Au.)





(29.06 g/t Au uncapped) in drillhole LS-20-028, is also on the east side of the deposit and corresponds to the extension of the previously reported wide intercept in drillhole LS-19-009 (27.3m @ 10.20 g/t Au.) 6.60m @ 34.52 g/t Au (64.63 g/t Au uncapped) in drillhole LS-20-030A is associated with a strong concentration of breccia veins with associated tourmaline alteration.



Drilling since the discovery was announced in January 2020 includes both stepout holes to the east and infill holes to better establish continuity of the thick high-grade intercepts. The numerous high-grade intercepts from this drilling are associated with extensional and hybrid extension-shear quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins and adjacent tourmaline-altered wall rocks. Vein contact measurements from oriented drillcore, together with correlations between drillhole intercepts, indicate that most of the mineralized zones dip gently to moderately to the west-south-west. The vein system occurs within the “C porphyry” diorite (the same host rock as the Sigma mine), and is spacially associated with steeply NNW-dipping ductile-brittle shear zones, which are themselves weakly mineralized.

A north-south representative cross section through the Ormaque zone (Figure 5) shows the distribution of some of the new intercepts and preliminary interpretations of geological control on mineralized bodies.

Figure 4: Geological map of the Ormaque one and surrounding area, showing collar locations and projections of drillholes referenced in this news release and location of cross section in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Vertical north-south cross section through the Ormaque zone (Section 295730E) showing the interpreted geometry of mineralized vein systems and intercepts from several drillholes reported in this news release.

Efemcukuru Mine

At the Efemcukuru mine in Turkey, 8,610 metres of exploration drilling have been completed to date in 2020 on the Kokarpinar Middle and Kokarpinar South vein systems in 28 drillholes (Figure 6), from which results have been received for 21 drillholes (Table 3). These include both delineation holes to better establish grade and continuity of existing inferred resources, and stepout drillholes from these inferred resources. At both Kokarpinar Middle and Kokarpinar South, several new drillhole intercepts contain significantly higher grades than were obtained from previous nearby drillholes and are in the current resource model (Figure 7), including:

At Kokarpinar South, intercepts of 2.6m @ 22.52 g/t Au (KV-731), 0.55m @ 51.60 g/t Au (KV-735) and 5.1 m @ 11.33 g/t Au (KV-746).





(KV-731), (KV-735) and (KV-746). At Kokarpinar Middle, intercepts of 3.25m @ 32.18 g/t Au (KV-732) and 1.95m @ 36.92 g/t Au (KV-738).

Resource expansion drilling will continue for the remainder of the year at Kokarpinar and a resource conversion drilling program is planned for 2021.

Figure 6: Geological map of the Efemcukuru mine area showing locations of exploration drillholes completed in 2020 at the Kokarpinar vein system.

Figure 7: Longitudinal section through the Kokarpinar Middle and South vein system showing drillhole results referenced in this news release, piercing points of previous drillholes and grade distribution of current inferred resource model.

Stratoni Mine

At the Stratoni mine in Greece 13 exploration drillholes (2,582 metres) have been drilled to date in 2020. Due to limited drill platform availability, all of these holes were drilled from two underground locations from which extensions to the Mavres Petres orebody were targeted and deeper stratigraphic levels in the host marble unit for new massive sulfide lenses were tested. Six of these drillholes discovered a new massive sulfide lens of substantial thickness (Table 4, Figure 8). Highlights include:

Drillhole MP0973 which intersected 39.0m @ 6.14% Zn, 5.28% Pb, and 128.8 g/t Ag, and





and Drillhole MP0978, which intersected 54.9m @ 12.5% Zn, 5.0 % Pb, and 122.8 g/t Ag

This new massive sulfide lens occurs near the base of the host marble and is structurally intact with little faulting along contacts, in contrast to the faulted contacts and fault dismemberment typical of the massive sulphide lenses along the upper marble contact.

All planned holes in the underground resource expansion drilling program have now been completed and stepout drilling is scheduled to resume in mid-November 2020 from newly-permitted surface drillsites.

Figure 8: Cross section through the Mavres Petres deposit showing drillhole intercepts of the newly-discovered massive sulfide lens within the lower part of the host marble unit.

Tables

Table 1: Summary of 2020 and Q4 2019 drillhole assay results from the Triangle Deposit. Drillholes listed are limited to those that intersected the specified zones outside of the inferred resources reported for September 30, 2019. Only intervals above a 10 gram x meter cutoff are reported. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 1.

HOLE ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH

(m) TRUE

THICKNESS

(m) Au (g/t)

uncapped Au g/t

with 40

g/t cap Comment C2 Zone TU-0325-094 121.8 124.9 3.1 2.3 21.37 15.99 TU-0325-095 136.5 140 3.5 2.3 4.50 TM-20-333A 583.0 586.0 3.0 2.1 6.85 6.84 TM-20-331A; TM-20-332; TM-20-334A Below reporting threshold in C2 shear zone Holes targeting C7 C3 and C4 Zones TM-19-329W01 908.5 912 3.5 3.2 5.64 C4-60 Splay TU-0184-024 464.5 467.0 2.5 2.5 17.48 12.85 C3-120 Splay TU-0184-023 483.90 485.50 1.60 10.50 C3 Splay TM-19-329W05 778.9 787.1 8.2 6.6 12.21 TM-19-330; TU-0184-024; TU-0184-022; TU-0184-023; TU-0325-094; TM-20-332; TM-20-333A; TM-20-334AM01; TU-0325-095 Below reporting threshold in C4 shear zone Holes targeting C7, east of main C4 resource C5 Zone TM-20-334AM01 1044.0 1047.0 3.0 2.5 15.09 10.81 and 1053.50 1060.00 6.50 2.89 Extension veins TU-0184-022 821.10 824.00 2.90 6.08 Extension veins TM-18-321AW06; TM-19-330; TU-0184-024; TM-19-329W05; TU-0184-022; TU-0184-023; TM-20-331A; TU-0325-094; TM-20-332; TU-0325-095 Below reporting threshold in C5 shear zone Holes targeting C7, east of main C5 resource C6 Zone TM-18-321AW06 1124.1 1128.9 4.8 3.0 3.15 TU-0325-094 787.2 791.3 4.1 3.5 2.85 and 904.35 907.25 2.9 2.5 20.76 16.18 C6-20 Splay TM-19-329W02 1168.5 1174.7 6.2 5.3 2.95 C6-10 Splay and 1218.5 1221.0 2.5 2.0 6.88 C6-20 Splay TM-19-330 1134.6 1137.5 2.9 2.4 4.22 and 1240.75 1243.85 3.1 3.0 6.71 C6-20 Splay TM-19-330W01 1132.8 1136.4 3.6 3.1 13.15 C6-60 Splay and 1248.9 1251.3 2.4 2.0 53.03 9.05 C6-20 Splay TM-20-333AW01 1397.8 1418.5 20.7 17.8 5.61 5.21 C6-20 Splay TM-18-321AW06; TM-19-330; TM-16-220W07; TM-19-329W02; TM-19-330W01; TU-0184-024; TM-19-329W05; TU-0184-022; TU-0184-023; TM-16-191W02; TM-20-331A; TM-20-334AM01 Below reporting threshold in C6 shear zone C7 Zone TM-16-191W02 1182.5 1187.2 4.7 4.0 2.58 TM-20-333A 1540.3 1543.1 2.8 2.3 4.10 TM-20-333AW01 1536.70 1543.60 6.90 5.9 12.49 TU-0325-094 999.9 1003.4 3.5 2.8 13.06 11.33 TM-16-220W07 1208.3 1211.3 3 2.4 5.21 TM-19-330 1349.5 1352.65 3.15 2.6 53.05 17.00 TM-19-329; TM-18-321AW06; TM-16-220W06M03; TM-19-329W01; TM-18-321AW07; TM-19-329W02; TM-19-330W01; TU-0184-024; TM-19-329W05; TU-0184-022; TU-0184-023; TM-20-331A; TM-20-334AM01 Below reporting threshold in C7 shear zone

Table 2: Summary of 2020 drillhole assay results from the Ormaque zone. Only intervals above a 20 gram x meter cutoff are reported. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 1.

HOLE ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH

(m) TRUE

THICKNESS

(m) Au (g/t)

uncapped Au (g/t) with

70 g/t cap LS-19-015 328.9 330.9 2.0 1.5 10.41 and 354.0 359.0 5.0 3.8 14.63 13.48 and 404.9 414.45 9.55 7.2 4.50 and 622.1 626.5 4.40 3.5 17.90 14.99 and 635.6 641.55 5.95 4.7 11.57 10.87 LS-19-017A 388.0 389.0 1.0 0.8 26.67 and 394.0 395.0 1.0 0.8 21.18 and 406.45 407.8 1.35 1.1 146.10 39.94 and 425.4 426.9 1.5 1.2 41.02 32.18 and 432.5 434.5 2.0 1.6 38.55 26.63 LS-19-018A 173.3 173.8 0.5 0.4 84.75 70.00 LS-19-019 287.8 290.1 2.3 2.1 13.32 and 303.5 305.3 1.8 1.6 27.45 and 322.0 322.5 0.5 0.5 45.31 and 478.25 480.0 1.75 1.5 56.39 30.59 LS-19-020 240.05 242.6 2.55 1.9 11.41 LS-19-021 395.5 399.0 3.5 3.1 6.19 and 688.95 704.8 15.85 13.0 8.95 7.47 and 711.05 713.55 2.5 2.01 8.61 and 719.5 725.2 5.7 4.7 5.53 LS-19-023 153.7 155.2 1.5 1.3 13.75 and 286.8 289.5 2.7 2.2 8.26 and 382.5 386.2 3.7 3.0 64.69 24.14 LS-20-024 482.2 483.2 1.0 0.9 21.88 LS-20-025 325.0 328.1 3.1 2.6 44.10 43.03 and 344.0 359.8 15.8 13.3 3.66 including 347.6 350.2 2.6 2.2 11.28 LS-20-026 274.1 275.9 1.8 1.6 57.76 47.23 and 294.0 294.5 0.5 0.4 71.26 70.00 and 323.6 325.5 1.9 1.7 13.63 LS-20-027 148.5 149.8 1.3 1.2 19.64 and 160.35 161.0 0.65 0.6 53.39 and 365.4 370.4 5.0 4.3 11.67 and 629.0 640.0 11.0 8.2 1.91 LS-20-028 397.25 398.75 1.5 1.2 17.18 and 406.85 410.0 3.15 2.5 10.57 and 487.6 491.55 3.95 3.1 11.38 and 510.85 517.15 6.3 4.9 29.06 17.48 and 697.8 698.80 1.0 0.7 153.02 39.87 and 719.3 720.8 1.5 1.1 17.99 LS-20-029 164.2 164.7 0.5 0.4 41.59 and 169.5 170.5 1.0 0.9 31.93 and 404.95 408.35 3.4 2.9 27.23 LS-20-030 290.0 291.0 1.0 0.9 151.45 70.00 LS-20-030A 258.8 260.4 1.6 1.4 15.53 and 266.65 273.25 6.6 5.7 64.63 34.52 and 275.25 276.8 1.55 1.3 26.63 26.54 and 307.0 308.7 1.7 1.5 41.78 37.07 LS-20-031 297.0 301.85 4.85 4.4 5.39 and 446.6 452.4 5.8 5.0 19.38 14.98 and 455.05 457.0 1.95 1.7 15.95 and 715.4 716.0 0.6 0.5 39.12 and 757.25 758.6 1.35 1.1 69.68 48.35 LS-20-032 264.7 268.5 3.8 3.8 5.94 and 411.5 412.5 1.0 0.8 63.20 44.26 and 452.3 454.5 2.2 1.9 9.14 and 464.0 466.0 2.0 1.6 20.24 LS-20-033 123.0 127.25 4.25 3.8 58.81 26.03 and 193.7 208.6 14.9 13.3 14.59 7.35 LS-20-034M01 454.7 458.35 3.65 3.3 8.66 and 465.05 466.2 1.15 1.0 47.29 36.95

Table 3: Summary of significant 2020 drillhole intersections from the Kokarpinar vein system at the Efemcukuru Mine. Only intervals above a 10 gram x meter cutoff are reported. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 1.

HOLE ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH

(m) TRUE

THICKNESS

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Kokarpinar South KV-731 206.75 210.7 3.95 3.6 2.51 27.6 and 278.25 282.15 2.6 2.4 22.52 22.6 KV-733 301.7 303.95 2.25 2.0 6.19 3.8 KV-735 309.2 309.75 0.55 0.5 51.60 23.0 and 314.75 324.7 9.95 9.1 2.76 5.7 KV-740 339.8 343.6 3.8 2.8 3.08 5.6 KV-743 274.65 280.95 6.3 5.8 3.69 2.0 KV-746 263.4 268.5 5.1 4.8 11.33 7.1 KV-748 301.6 306.8 5.2 4.9 2.86 4.4 KV-737, KV-747, KV-749, KV-750 Below reporting threshold Kokarpinar Middle KV-732 235.95 239.2 3.25 2.1 32.18 28.5 KV-738 276 277.95 1.95 1.0 36.92 25.0 KV-730; KV-734; KV-736; KV-739; KV-741; KV-742; KV-744; KV-745 Below reporting threshold

Table 4: Summary of 2020 drillhole assay results from the Stratoni Mine.

HOLE ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH

(m) TRUE

THICKNESS

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag (g/t) Comment MP0947 210.2 212.0 1.8 1.8 15.7 18.5 421.7 Upper marble contact lens MP0949 217.1 226.5 9.4 7.2 10.3 13.6 300.4 Upper marble contact lens MP0960 32.4 34.6 2.2 2.2 19.1 14.3 331.5 Upper marble contact lens MP0965 44 45 1.0 1.0 10.7 14.4 262.0 Upper marble contact lens and 103.1 104.2 1.1 1.1 16.9 11.6 268.0 Footwall marble lens and 109.1 116.3 7.2 6.5 13.6 10.4 231.1 Footwall marble lens MP0967 51.1 56.2 5.1 4.5 3.5 4.5 99.3 Upper marble contact lens MP0970 52.3 53.9 1.6 1.4 6.6 4.7 104.0 Upper marble contact lens and 56.4 58.1 1.7 1.4 12.6 5.0 119.7 Footwall marble lens and 69.7 72.2 2.5 2.2 22.2 8.1 210.7 Footwall marble lens MP0973 70.4 78.7 8.3 5.0 8.0 10.6 258.6 Mineralized Stratoni fault gouge and 109.1 114.8 5.7 4.0 13.1 14.5 316.6 Footwall marble lens and 118.3 157.3 39.0 23.0 6.1 5.3 128.8 Footwall marble lens MP0976A 74.2 90.9 16.7 11.8 4.6 3.4 86.9 Upper marble contact lens and 133.4 143.5 10.1 7.1 7.9 1.6 38.6 Footwall marble lens MP0978 67.3 77.3 10.0 7.1 6.9 2.5 65.6 Mineralized Stratoni fault gouge and 103.0 157.9 54.9 38.8 12.5 5.0 122.8 Footwall marble lens and 160.0 163.6 3.6 3.6 4.6 0.4 11.4 Footwall marble lens MP0980 62.6 73.6 11.0 7.7 2.9 1.6 42.4 Upper marble contact lens and 78.2 79.5 1.3 1.3 3.1 2.7 59.0 Footwall marble lens and 87.5 89.5 2.0 2.0 5.2 1.3 31. Footwall marble lens MP0943, MP0950, MP0982 No significant massive sulfide intercepts

COVID-19 Update

As COVID-19 cases have surged globally in recent weeks, Eldorado remains vigilant in enforcing health and safety protocols at all of its sites with strict tracking and testing measures in place to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of its workforce, their families and neighboring communities.

Operations at the Company’s sites have continued largely without disruption since the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Company has recently experienced a short-term reduction in operations at its Olympias site caused by limited workforce availability due to COVID-19, and the current temporary suspension of operations at its Stratoni facility.

The Company is working to mitigate the potential impact of COVID-19 at all of its sites, including those in Greece, and undertaking prudent and appropriate health and safety measures to allow the Company to continue to operate safely and in observance of government-mandated COVID-19 measures.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Qualified Persons

Dr. Peter Lewis P.Geo., Eldorado’s Vice President, Exploration, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") responsible for, and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure of the exploration results contained in this press release. Eldorado operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results are based on half-core samples of diamond drill core. For Lamaque, drill core samples were prepared and analyzed at Bourlamaque Laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec. Drillcore samples for Efemcukuru were prepared at the Company’s sample preparation lab in Cannakale, Turkey and analyzed at ALS Minerals laboratory in Izmir, Turkey. All Au assays are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 gm charge followed by an atomic adsorption finish. Samples with Au grades above 5.0 g/t at the Lamaque project and 10.0 g/t at other projects were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Zn and Pb grades at Mavres Petres were determined from an aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish. Certified standard reference materials, field duplicate and blank samples were inserted regularly and were closely monitored to ensure the quality of the data.

Appendix 1: Collar locations and orientations and total lengths for drillholes listed in this news release

HOLE ID



EASTING



NORTHING



ELEVATION



AZIMUTH



DIP



LENGTH (m)



Underground/ Surface Lamaque Triangle Deposit TM-16-191W02 296827 5328214 324 2 -63 1437 Surface TM-16-220W06M03 296728 5328264 323 356 -68 1659 Surface TM-16-220W07 296728 5328264 323 356 -68 1727 Surface TM-18-321AW06 296826 5328214 324 351 -76 1598 Surface TM-18-321AW07 296826 5328214 324 351 -76 1694 Surface TM-19-329 296269 5328205 324 3 -63 1277 Surface TM-19-329W01 296269 5328205 324 3 -63 1360 Surface TM-19-329W02 296269 5328205 324 3 -63 1423 Surface TM-19-329W05 296269 5328205 324 3 -63 1389 Surface TM-19-330 296667 5328241 323 357 -70 1616 Surface TM-19-330W01 296667 5328241 323 357 -70 2096 Surface TM-20-331A 297019 5328248 324 5 -68 1282 Surface TM-20-332 296880 5328191 324 4 -67 1310 Surface TM-20-333A 296863 5327992 325 2 -72 1648 Surface TM-20-333AW01 296863 5327992 325 2 -72 1705 Surface TM-20-334A 296920 5328180 324 1 -74 601 Surface TM-20-334AM01 296920 5328180 324 1 -74 1454 Surface TU-0184-022 296536 5328357 143 1 -57 1009 Underground TU-0184-023 296537 5328356 143 15 -56 990 Underground TU-0184-024 296537 5328356 143 21 -52 980 Underground TU-0325-094 296563 5328300 1 17 -63 1144 Underground TU-0325-095 296563 5328300 1 18 -71 1042 Underground Lamaque Ormaque Zone LS-19-015 295723 5330010 324 358 -58 658 Surface LS-19-017A 295681 5329973 324 358 -57 778 Surface LS-19-018A 295643 5330151 325 358 -57 563 Surface LS-19-019 295770 5330070 324 359 -57 692 Surface LS-19-020 295642 5330249 325 4 -50 529 Surface LS-19-021 295770 5329967 324 358 -59 754 Surface LS-19-023 295682 5330075 324 359 -56 644 Surface LS-20-024 295725 5329920 324 357 -60 661 Surface LS-20-026 295558 5330030 325 358 -57 775 Surface LS-20-027 295665 5330110 324 358 -58 679 Surface LS-20-028 295747 5329967 324 358 -59 752 Surface LS-20-029 295610 5330110 324 358 -58 724 Surface LS-20-030 295725 5330070 324 358 -57 321 Surface LS-20-030A 295725 5330070 324 358 -55 688 Surface LS-20-031 295811 5329967 323 359 -60 845 Surface LS-20-032 295850 5330020 324 356 -57 727 Surface LS-20-033 295850 5330130 324 356 -57 470 Surface LS-20-034M01 295868 5329940 324 355 -64 1010 Surface Efemcukuru Kokarpinar KV-730 498542 4238767 720 165 -67 300 Surface KV-731 498902 4238527 817 188 -57 295 Surface KV-732 498540 4238768 720 213 -70 269 Surface KV-733 498903 4238530 817 175 -64 314 Surface KV-734 498541 4238768 720 169 -54 344 Surface KV-735 498902 4238530 817 182 -72 341 Surface KV-736 498542 4238769 720 148 -68 383 Surface KV-737 498905 4238530 817 225 -78 359 Surface KV-738 498544 4238765 720 249 -71 304 Surface KV-739 498544 4238765 721 231 -65 254 Surface KV-740 498904 4238530 817 169 -77 365 Surface KV-741 498340 4239052 586 175 -68 309 Surface KV-742 498340 4239051 586 173 -49 304 Surface KV-743 498903 4238527 817 184 -50 301 Surface KV-744 498339 4239052 586 183 -38 276 Surface KV-745 498574 4238985 617 228 -30 362 Surface KV-746 498902 4238529 817 193 -48 291 Surface KV-747 498902 4238529 817 312 -66 210 Surface KV-748 499162 4238569 749 317 -48 190 Surface KV-749 498902 4238527 817 308 -40 193 Surface KV-750 499162 4238570 749 322 -42 193 Surface Stratoni MP0943 24906 -24970 236 137 -73 190 Underground MP0947 24905 -24970 237 88 -75 213 Underground MP0949 24906 -24970 236 125 -78 339 Underground MP0950 24906 -24969 236 92 -85 315 Underground MP0960 24980 -25007 51 309 -65 126 Underground MP0965 24980 -25008 52 238 -72 158 Underground MP0967 24980 -25009 51 189 -71 156 Underground MP0970 24982 -25009 52 151 -64 145 Underground MP0973 24980 -25009 52 211 -60 196 Underground MP0976A 24981 -25009 51 175 -57 176 Underground MP0978 24980 -25008 52 230 -55 195 Underground MP0980 24982 -25008 51 132 -50 154 Underground MP0982 24982 -25008 52 110 -57 116 Underground



