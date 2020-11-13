Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and India’s Minister of External Affairs Meet to Discuss Canada-India Relations in the Era of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Canada, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) and Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations will welcome Canada and India’s top diplomats on Tuesday to discuss the growing strategic partnership between Canada and India in the era of COVID-19.

This is the third Canada-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Innovation, Growth and Prosperity meeting. The partnership began in 2018 with the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an initiative to explore areas for closer cooperation between the two countries. Track 1.5 dialogues are unofficial conversations between countries that include a mix of government officials and non-governmental experts.

Media are invited to observe the opening discussion of the meeting, featuring Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, and India’s Minister of External Affairs, The Honourable Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Please note that no questions will be taken from the audience.

WHO:

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Honourable Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs

Rohinton P. Medhora, President, CIGI

Manjeet Kripalani, Executive Director, Gateway House

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 17th from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM EST

WHERE:

A WebEx link to the virtual meeting will be provided upon registration.

To register, please contact Rebecca MacIntyre or for more information, visit www.cigionline.org/Canada-India.

- 30 -

Attachments

Rebecca MacIntyre Centre for International Governance Innovation 6478616800 rmacintyre@cigionline.org