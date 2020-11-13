Exchange Listing, LLC to Open NEO Stock Exchange

Exchange Listing, LLC to join in the opening bell ceremony at the NEO Exchange on Monday, Nov. 16 to celebrate Exchange Listing’s acceptance into NEO’s Trusted Service Provider Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Exchange Listing, LLC and its chairman, Peter Goldstein, will be joined by Erik Sloane, chief revenue officer of NEO, on Monday, Nov. 16, to celebrate Exchange Listing’s acceptance into NEO’s Trusted Service Provider Program.



The NEO Exchange is Canada’s next-generation senior stock exchange, bringing much-needed competition and disruption to the Canadian market. Focused on doing what is right for investors and capital-raising companies, NEO offers a Trusted Service Provider Program, which enables a better public listing experience for issuers.

Members of the NEO Exchange Trusted Service Provider Program are leading experts in their fields, across all verticals, who are carefully vetted; committed to meeting the needs of capital-raising companies; and aligned with NEO’s vision, values and commitment to exceptional client service.

Exchange Listing LLC was founded to provide growth companies with a cost-effective one-stop strategic planning and implementation service to list on senior exchanges.

“We are currently working with two issuer clients on their application processes to list to the NEO Exchange,” Goldstein said. “One issuer is a European specialty pharmaceutical company and the other is a U.S.-based global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions. Both companies are looking to benefit from the NEO platform technology for trading, to broaden investor confidence, to improve liquidity and to gain global exposure.”

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unfettered access to market data.

About Exchange Listing LLC

The objective to list on a publicly traded exchange has become increasingly complex. Exchange Listing was launched to provide a myriad of services, including capital markets advisory services to private companies looking to access the public capital markets as well as public companies looking to grow to the next level. Our role is to actively work hand in hand with our clients, senior exchanges, investment bankers, lawyers, auditors, etc., and to add shareholder value with a focus on structure, timing, managing the exchange listing application process and to make introductions to outside resources, as needed. For more information, please visit: http://exchangelistingllc.com or contact info@exchangelistingllc.com.

