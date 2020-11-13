REI Grant Will Increase Trail Accessibility for All at Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park
REI opens its latest store this weekend in Boca Raton and has named Mizell-Johnson State Park as one of the store’s community partners.
TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation will restore the Barrier Island Trail in Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach, thanks to a $5,000 grant from REI Co-op.
The REI funds will allow the purchase of 60 yards of crushed coquina shell which will be used to fill in an area of the trail that becomes waterlogged after heavy rain, said Foundation CEO, Julia Gill Woodward.
“Filling this area with natural, crushed coquina shell will make the trail safer, more inviting, and most importantly, will allow visitors access to the entire front loop of the trail”, she said.
“We expect that stabilizing the wet, muddy section of trail will increase its safety and usability by many different groups of people. For example, people using some types of mobility scooters, trail wheelchairs, and beach wheelchairs which can handle some rough ground but not water or mud,” said Woodward.
REI is opening its latest store location this weekend in Boca Raton and has named Mizell-Johnson State Park as one of the store’s community partners. As a member-owned co-op, REI invests deeply in stewardship of the outdoor places its members know and love. REI actively works with nonprofits across the country to steward and maintain local trails and public lands and connect people to the outdoors.
The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
