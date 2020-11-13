Iran: Defiant youth target regime’s centers of suppression and plunder in Tehran, Karaj, Ahvaz, Homayounshahr, & Isfahan

These activities which took place were carried out despite the widespread presence of security forces and an atmosphere of terror and intimidation”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of Wednesday, November 11, 2020, on the eve of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, defiant youth targeted three bases of the IRGC’s Bassji in Ahvaz, Isfahan, and Sabzevar. They also torched Khomeini’s poster in the main square of Khuzistan’s Qaleh Tal city in Khuzestan.

In Ahvaz, the suppressive Bassij base in Lashgar-abad Square was targeted and its sign and entrance were torched.

Defiant youth also targeted the IRGC’s suppressive Bassij base in Homayounshahr in Isfahan and the regime’s so-called seminary in Sabzevar and torched their signs and entrances.

Earlier, on Monday, Sunday, and Saturday, November 9, 8, and 7, respectively, defiant youth targeted four centers of suppression and plunder in Tehran and Karaj and set fire to their entrances.

On Monday, the so-called Khomeini’s Emdad Committee in Tehran was targeted and its sign and entrance were torched.

On Sunday, in two separate actions in Karaj, the offices of the regime’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s representative in Alborz Province, and Karaj Friday prayer leader were targeted by defiant youth, and their signs and entrances were torched.

On Saturday, defiant youth also targeted the so-called seminary in Nasim-Shahr in Tehran and torched its sign and entrance.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 12, 2020

To watch the video clip please click here

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

