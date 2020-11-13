Iran: Defiant youth target regime’s centers of suppression and plunder in Tehran, Karaj, Ahvaz, Homayounshahr, & Isfahan
These activities which took place were carried out despite the widespread presence of security forces and an atmosphere of terror and intimidation”PARIS, FRANCE, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of Wednesday, November 11, 2020, on the eve of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, defiant youth targeted three bases of the IRGC’s Bassji in Ahvaz, Isfahan, and Sabzevar. They also torched Khomeini’s poster in the main square of Khuzistan’s Qaleh Tal city in Khuzestan.
In Ahvaz, the suppressive Bassij base in Lashgar-abad Square was targeted and its sign and entrance were torched.
Defiant youth also targeted the IRGC’s suppressive Bassij base in Homayounshahr in Isfahan and the regime’s so-called seminary in Sabzevar and torched their signs and entrances.
Earlier, on Monday, Sunday, and Saturday, November 9, 8, and 7, respectively, defiant youth targeted four centers of suppression and plunder in Tehran and Karaj and set fire to their entrances.
On Monday, the so-called Khomeini’s Emdad Committee in Tehran was targeted and its sign and entrance were torched.
On Sunday, in two separate actions in Karaj, the offices of the regime’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s representative in Alborz Province, and Karaj Friday prayer leader were targeted by defiant youth, and their signs and entrances were torched.
On Saturday, defiant youth also targeted the so-called seminary in Nasim-Shahr in Tehran and torched its sign and entrance.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 12, 2020
