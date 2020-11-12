Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,349 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising to appear at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will be providing a company overview at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 10:30 am (CT). The conference is being held virtually.

The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Lamar’s website at www.lamar.com. Access to the conference webcast is available through REITworld registration at www.reit.com/events.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lamar Advertising to appear at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.