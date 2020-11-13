Chasing Equity: Donna Weinberger Spearheads Inspire Recovery Affirmative Treatment Center For LGBTQIA+ Community
Inspire Recovery utilizes a trauma-informed approach to mental health, empowering the marginalized queer population suffering from mental health struggles.
When clients or patients come to Inspire Recovery and join their peers and receive LGBTQIA+ trauma-informed care, the symptoms and misdiagnosis disappear.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion and recognition of rights for LGBTQIA+ identifying persons call for a celebration of the progress achieved thus far. That same progress demands recognition of all the work there is still to do. Creating space for queer individuals means establishing safe and brave spaces to acknowledge how their experiences are valid despite deviating from the previously established heteronormative expectations.
— Donna Weinberger
Falling in line with the systemic exclusion of queer identities en masse, Florida falls flat on implementing policy beyond same-sex marriage protections. According to data utilized by the Movement Advancement Project, Florida's LGBTQ Policy Tally scores 9/38.5, fundamentally leaving behind those whose identities counter common knowledge and rhetoric.
Inspire Recovery is an LGBTQIA+ addiction and mental health affirmative treatment center specializing in serving the queer community. As the only establishment of its kind within the United States, Inspire Recovery works to spearhead conversations that seek to include voices from every part of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.
With eight-hundred and eighty-six thousand Florida residents identifying themselves as queer, Inspire Recovery conducts their work to create an equitable environment where the queer community is the mainstream and active work takes place to inspire a prosperous and visible society for all LGBTQ people.
Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Inspire Recovery utilizes a trauma-informed approach to mental health, highlighting their devotion to empowering the marginalized queer population suffering from alcoholism, drug addiction, gender dysphoria, and other mental health struggles. Utilizing tools that allow individuals to achieve healing and recovery by implementing a loving and progressive approach allows the LGBTQ community to reclaim their resilience through self-expression.
In 2014, Donna Weinberger was consulting at detox and treatment centers and identified a massive healthcare system gap, excluding LGBTQ folks, especially those who identify as transgender and queer. Opening the doors of Instant Recovery in 2015, Weinberger founded the treatment center to primarily serve the disenfranchised LGBTQ population to discover their strength, truth, voice, and the resilience to take up space none had previously existed within rehabilitation centers.
"Our clients come to us when the psychiatric hospitals and mental health places give up. These places perpetuate the trauma that happens to the LGBTQIA+ community within the behavioral healthcare system,” commented Weinberger.
Before anything else, Inspire Recovery acts as an affirming environment for the LGBTQIA+ community. For trans and queer folks alike, the center helps combat the effects of outside influences, including homophobia, transphobia, and heterosexism traumas through various interventions. The center emphasizes how human vulnerability can wield power and strength in its transformative properties when the experiences of queer individuals are validated and encourage institutional change.
“When clients or patients come to Inspire Recovery and join their peers and receive LGBTQIA+ trauma-informed care, the symptoms and misdiagnosis disappear."
ABOUT INSPIRE RECOVERY:
Inspire Recovery is the only LGBTQIA+ rehabilitation and recovery treatment center that prioritizes proper treatment for the queer population. By providing proportional affirming treatment, Donna Weinberger, with Inspire Recovery, hope to inspire others to create resources and promote change within existing systems, healthcare, and institutions. With dynamic treatment that recognizes LGBTQIA+ folks’ experiences, Inspire Recovery advocates for social and institutional equity where spaces are occupied by queer folks to feel brave and safe. It is hope for that future that powers Inspire Recovery’s core values in acting as a stepping stone to recovery, empowerment, and equity.
