Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference as follows:
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|Time:
|11:25 a.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/osmt/1873875
The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.
About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.
Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.
