Roper Technologies Increases Dividend 10% - Its 28th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per share, payable on January 22, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 8, 2021. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2020, or an expected $0.20 increase on an annual basis ($0.05 on a quarterly basis). This is the twenty-eighth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

