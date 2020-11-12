Dominican Republic Launches New Marketing Campaign

New campaign positions the country as the premier destination for international travel in large part to its free health coverage plan

/EIN News/ -- Dominican Republic, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism has launched a new marketing campaign which underscores through captivating creative that Dominican Republic is open and well prepared for international tourism. The campaign encourages consumers to immerse in travel without uncertainty while offering reassurance that a trip to Dominican Republic will be worry-free. With the country’s free health coverage plan―which provides 100 percent financial support in the event of exposure to COVID-19 while in-country―travelers get a feature no other Caribbean destination offers.

Over the course of the pandemic, and upon international boarders reopening on July 1, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (MITUR), in collaboration with the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (ASONAHORES) and other Dominican government entities, have worked to better understand tourists’ concerns to ensure the country is adequately prepared to reactivate tourism. As a result, on September 15, the country and ASONAHORES launched the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan, which features unmatched competitive safety measures and protocols, specifically the free Health Coverage Plan.

With this free health coverage plan, all international tourists arriving on commercial flights and visiting a hotel are granted temporary access during the check-in process. The coverage includes medical attention by specialists, medical transfers, transfer of a relative, penalty for airfare changes, lodging for prolonged stays and more. This offering, which is available at all medical centers around the tourist region, is provided at no cost to visitors arriving on or before December 31, 2020.

“This revitalization campaign further reinforces our commitment to not only the recovery of tourism but also to regaining traveler confidence while ensuring their safety,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “Our country is renowned for warmth, hospitality and immersive beauty, and we are thrilled to launch this campaign to shine a spotlight for those ready to travel that Dominican Republic is open and ready to welcome them.”

Strategically designed to highlight the country’s endless beauty and indulgent offerings, the campaign commences the next chapter of MITUR’s global tourism positioning efforts with a two-pillared approach: reactivate tourism and regain travelers trust. On October 20, the campaign debuted with a :30 second spot across all digital platforms and a dedicated social campaign.

Over the following months, the campaign will extend into the brand’s other marketing channels and efforts, including, but not limited to, paid media, search engine optimization, in-country activations and public relations.

In addition to the free health coverage plan, the country also features a broad portfolio of world-class safety measures, including, but not limited to:

Ease of Entry: As of September 15, all international travelers no longer need to provide a negative PCR or COVID-19 test upon arrival. Instead, airports and other ports of entry will administer a quick, aleatory breath test to between 3 and 10 percent of passengers, and all those who present symptoms.

As of September 15, all international travelers no longer need to provide a negative PCR or COVID-19 test upon arrival. Instead, airports and other ports of entry will administer a quick, aleatory breath test to between 3 and 10 percent of passengers, and all those who present symptoms. Safety Upon Arrival: Following arrival at all eight international airports and other ports throughout the country, guests will be subject to mandatory temperature checks, social distancing and mask ordinances in and around airports, hotels and public spaces. Likewise, within the customs process, travelers will be required to submit a mandatory Traveler’s Health Affidavit. Through this form, passengers declare they have not felt any COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 72 hours and will be required to provide contact information details for the next 30 days.

Following arrival at all eight international airports and other ports throughout the country, guests will be subject to mandatory temperature checks, social distancing and mask ordinances in and around airports, hotels and public spaces. Likewise, within the customs process, travelers will be required to submit a mandatory Traveler’s Health Affidavit. Through this form, passengers declare they have not felt any COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 72 hours and will be required to provide contact information details for the next 30 days. Sanitary Bubble: MITUR also collaborated with ASONAHORES to create a unique sanitary bubble strategy that significantly reduces the risk of virus transmission between guests and hotel staff. Within each bubble, teams of hotel employees work for two weeks straight, staying in a designated and segmented area of the hotel. Prior to the start of their shift, employees must present a negative COVID-19 test.

For a first look, visit: www.godominicanrepublic.com/OpenDR/ . To obtain more information on travel and COVID-19, visit: www.godominicanrepublic.com/coronavirus. For more information on hotels, attractions, activities and to begin planning your Dominican adventure, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

