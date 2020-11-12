Usio Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posts All-Time Record Quarterly Revenues

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.



“I am pleased to report all-time record quarterly revenues for the third quarter of 2020,” commented Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio. “Our ability to achieve the Company’s highest quarterly revenue in this challenging economic environment is a testament to the strength of our diverse payments channel strategy -- offering ACH, Prepaid and Card Processing services to the growing electronic payments market -- as well as to the steadfast and unwavering commitment we have made through continued investment in our growth initiatives, PayFac and Prepaid, over the past several years. These results put us back on the strong growth trajectory that was temporarily interrupted by COVID-19 in the second quarter.

Card Processing and Prepaid revenues were up 14% and 225%, respectively, compared to the same period of 2019, with growth accelerating sequentially from the second quarter. We continue to penetrate these markets with innovative technology that make payments simple. Our prepaid platform has been widely adopted by municipal, charitable and community organizations to distribute government assistance funds, and this success is creating opportunities in adjacent and new markets. PayFac is gaining traction and the momentum is continuing to build. In September, we set a record for new monthly merchants added on our PayFac platform. Net new merchant additions have been growing week by week. ACH was also up sequentially from the second quarter, although the consumer lending market remains weak. We are continuing to grow our ACH customers, by both adding new accounts and keeping attrition at a minimum, which we believe will be a key to our continued success as our markets recover. Record RCC and PIN Debit volumes in the quarter also continue to contribute and have experienced sequential revenue growth in every quarter of the year. And, by keeping operating expenses relatively flat, our third quarter results reflect positive improvements (reductions) in our Adjusted EBITDA loss and Net Loss from both the prior year quarter as well as the second quarter of this year. During the quarter we also successfully completed two equity offerings, giving us one of the strongest balance sheets and most distinguished group of institutional investors in the company’s history. Our strategy has always encompassed a non-organic growth component, and with this fresh capital we now have the resources to not only support our working capital and general corporate needs, but to invest in our growth businesses and undertake accretive acquisitions.

Despite the many challenges encountered throughout 2020, we are on pace for year-over-year revenue and profitability growth, ending the year with one of our strongest balance sheets ever. We believe this provides a solid foundation for continued growth, both organically as well as through strategic, accretive acquisitions in the future."

Louis Hoch continued, "as always, the health and safety of our employees as well as those around us remains a priority in everything we do.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased by 15% to $8.1 million compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of strong year over year growth in our prepaid and credit card businesses offset by softness in our consumer lending ACH business. Gross profits increased by 11% to $1.7 million versus the same period last year and gross margins declined by 70 basis points to 21.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus 21.8% in the prior year period, primarily driven by a shift in product mix.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were flat at $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year. For the third quarter of 2020, the operating loss was $0.9 million versus a loss of $1.2 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $253,921 compared to a loss of $421,459 in the third quarter of 2019, a 40% improvement.

The company reported a net loss of $0.9 million ($0.06 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, versus a net loss of $1.2 million ($0.09 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $22.9 million, up 10% from $20.8 million from the same period last year. The revenue growth in 2020 is all organic and was derived primarily from our card services business that is anchored by PayFac. Our prepaid division also contributed to the strong increase. Gross profits in the first nine months of the year were $4.9 million up 11% from $4.4 million in the comparable period of 2019. Gross margins for the first nine months of 2020 increased by 20 basis points to 21.6% from 21.4% over the same period in 2019.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 6% to $6.0 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period last year reflecting our continued investment in our PayFac and Prepaid growth initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA for year to date period was a loss of $1.0 million compared to a loss of $1.2 million for the same period of 2019, a 12% improvement.

The Company reported a net loss of $3.1 million ($0.22 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million ($0.28 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,405,119 $ 2,137,580 Accounts receivable, net 1,219,370 1,274,001 Settlement processing assets 24,079,975 38,906,780 Prepaid card load assets 7,906,580 528,434 Prepaid expenses and other 185,109 183,575 Current assets before merchant reserves 44,796,153 43,030,370 Merchant reserves 8,234,404 10,016,904 Total current assets 53,030,557 53,047,274 Property and equipment, net 1,729,614 1,557,521 Other assets: Intangibles, net 1,926,426 2,676,427 Deferred tax asset 1,394,000 1,394,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,308,736 2,480,902 Other assets 422,418 404,055 Total other assets 6,051,580 6,955,384 Total Assets $ 60,811,751 $ 61,560,179 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 405,334 $ 419,849 Accrued expenses 1,303,757 1,360,551 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 236,700 356,184 Settlement processing obligations 24,079,975 38,906,780 Prepaid card load obligations 7,906,580 528,434 Deferred revenues 83,824 123,529 PPP Loan payable, current portion 342,096 — Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 34,358,266 41,695,327 Merchant reserve obligations 8,234,404 10,016,904 Total current liabilities 42,592,670 51,712,231 Non-current liabilities: PPP Loan payable, non-current portion 471,404 — Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,230,639 2,279,613 Total liabilities 45,294,713 53,991,844 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 25,887,785 and 18,224,577 issued, and 24,665,486 and 17,104,998 outstanding at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively 194,318 186,656 Additional paid-in capital 88,392,782 77,055,273 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,222,299 and 1,119,579 shares at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively (2,065,763 ) (1,885,452 ) Deferred compensation (5,793,116 ) (5,636,154 ) Accumulated deficit (65,211,183 ) (62,151,988 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,517,038 7,568,335 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 60,811,751 $ 61,560,179

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 8,137,077 $ 7,087,732 $ 22,869,309 $ 20,833,143 Cost of services 6,414,807 5,539,314 17,933,089 16,383,149 Gross profit 1,722,270 1,548,418 4,936,220 4,449,994 Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation 267,223 315,259 903,326 954,770 Other SG&A expenses 1,976,191 1,969,877 5,955,221 5,602,171 Depreciation and amortization 390,216 491,749 1,160,255 1,475,291 Total operating expenses 2,633,630 2,776,885 8,018,802 8,032,232 Operating (loss) (911,360 ) (1,228,467 ) (3,082,582 ) (3,582,238 ) Other income and (expense): Interest income 10,157 20,781 22,800 66,475 Other income (expense) 186 608 912 185 Other income and (expense), net 10,343 21,389 23,712 66,660 (Loss) before income taxes (901,017 ) (1,207,078 ) (3,058,870 ) (3,515,578 ) Income tax expense 35,000 31,956 325 71,956 Net (Loss) $ (936,017 ) $ (1,239,034 ) $ (3,059,195 ) $ (3,587,534 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,474,171 13,054,962 13,924,803 12,906,206 Diluted 15,474,171 13,054,962 13,924,803 12,906,206

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (3,059,195 ) $ (3,587,534 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 410,254 725,291 Amortization 750,001 750,000 Non-cash stock-based compensation 903,326 954,770 Amortization of warrant costs 26,958 26,955 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 54,631 55,504 Prepaid expenses and other (1,534 ) (111,230 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 172,166 (2,547,803 ) Other assets (18,363 ) (26,665 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (71,309 ) 294,717 Operating lease liabilities (168,458 ) 2,700,742 Prepaid card load obligations 7,378,146 189,854 Merchant reserves (1,782,500 ) (2,443,899 ) Deferred revenue (39,705 ) 116,765 Deferred rent — (79,748 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 4,554,418 (2,982,281 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (582,347 ) (536,405 ) Net cash (used) by investing activities (582,347 ) (536,405 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from PPP Loan Program 813,500 — Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses 7,257,925 1,793,905 Proceeds from private offering 3,000,000 — Purchases of treasury stock (180,311 ) (52,584 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,891,114 1,741,321 Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves 14,863,185 (1,777,365 ) Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves, beginning of year 12,682,918 15,340,980 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $ 27,546,103 $ 13,563,615 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ — $ — Income taxes 93,525 82,206 Non-cash transactions: Issuance of deferred stock compensation 1,559,520 —

USIO, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Common Stock Additional

Paid- In Treasury Deferred Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Compensation Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2019 18,224,577 $ 186,656 $ 77,055,273 $ (1,885,452 ) $ (5,636,154 ) $ (62,151,988 ) $ 7,568,335 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 51,000 51 59,440 — — — 59,491 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 228,219 — 228,219 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (26,629 ) — — (26,629 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (835,009 ) (835,009 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 18,275,577 $ 186,707 $ 77,123,698 $ (1,912,081 ) $ (5,407,935 ) $ (62,986,997 ) $ 7,003,392 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 1,500,544 1,500 1,641,304 — (1,559,520 ) — 83,284 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,988 — — — 8,988 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 267,207 — 267,207 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (55,819 ) — — (55,819 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,288,169 ) (1,288,169 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 19,776,121 $ 188,207 $ 78,773,990 $ (1,967,900 ) $ (6,700,248 ) $ (64,275,166 ) $ 6,018,883 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 32,323 32 149,961 — — — 149,993 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Cashless warrant exercise 27,051 27 (27 ) — — — — Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (450,000 ) (450 ) (791,550 ) — 594,900 — (197,100 ) Issuance of common stock, public offering 4,705,883 4,705 7,253,220 — — — 7,257,925 Issuance of common stock, private offering 1,796,407 1,797 2,998,203 — — — 3,000,000 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 312,232 — 312,232 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (97,863 ) — — (97,863 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (936,017 ) (936,017 ) Balance at September 30, 2020 25,887,785 $ 194,318 $ 88,392,782 $ (2,065,763 ) $ (5,793,116 ) $ (65,211,183 ) $ 15,517,038 Balance at December 31, 2018 17,129,680 $ 185,561 $ 74,568,627 $ (1,813,546 ) $ (6,270,675 ) $ (57,036,241 ) $ 9,633,726 Issuance of common stock, public offering 769,230 769 1,793,136 — — — 1,793,905 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 62,222 62 58,551 — — — 58,613 Warrant compensation cost — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 224,795 — 224,795 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (21,822 ) — — (21,822 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,072,889 ) (1,072,889 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 17,961,132 $ 186,392 $ 76,429,299 $ (1,835,368 ) $ (6,045,880 ) $ (58,109,130 ) $ 10,625,313 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 53,445 53 133,462 — — — 133,515 Warrant compensation cost — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 222,585 — 222,585 Reversal of deferred stock compensation that did not vest (6,000 ) (6 ) (13,254 ) — 13,260 — — Purchase of treasury stock — — — (28,693 ) — — (28,693 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,275,611 ) (1,275,611 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 18,008,577 $ 186,439 $ 76,558,492 $ (1,864,061 ) $ (5,810,035 ) $ (59,384,741 ) $ 9,686,094 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 2,500 3 92,483 — — — 92,486 Warrant compensation cost — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 224,464 — 224,464 Reversal of deferred stock compensation that did not vest — — (1,691 ) — — — (1,691 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — (2,069 ) — — (2,069 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,239,034 ) (1,239,034 ) Balance at September 30, 2019 18,011,077 $ 186,442 $ 76,658,269 $ (1,866,130 ) $ (5,585,571 ) $ (60,623,775 ) $ 8,769,235

USIO, INC

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)