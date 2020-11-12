Neuronetics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that the management team will present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:30pm ET.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.



About Neuronetics



Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .



