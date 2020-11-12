NewAge to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company, today announced that it will present and meet with investors at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit. The conference is being held November 16-18, 2020, virtually.



The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the live presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.newage.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38387. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

The presentation to be referenced at the conference will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.newage.com.

About NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is an omni-channel distribution company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across more than 75 countries worldwide when combined with ARIIX. NewAge markets a portfolio of differentiated healthy functional brands in three category platforms including Health & Wellness, Healthy Appearance, and Nutritional Performance. The Company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, and a number of other individual brand websites.

NewAge has announced a transaction with ARIIX LLC. Once the ARIIX transaction is completed, we will be the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and other channels across more than 75 countries worldwide, with a network of over 400,000 exclusive independent product consultants, representatives, and affiliates around the globe. After the transaction closes, NewAge will market a portfolio of better-for-you products along with the companies, ARIIX, ZENNOA, Shannen, MaVie, and Limu in healthy hydration and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance platforms. The Company announced NewAge’s entry into a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies on July 20, 2020. The Company entered into an amended and restated definitive agreement on September 30, 2020. This transaction is anticipated to close by the end of November 2020.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-801-870-8685

Riley_Timmer@NewAge.com

Investor Relations Counsel:

John Mills/Scott Van Winkle

ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory

Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736

newage@icrinc.com

NewAge, Inc.:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

Greg_Gould@NewAge.com