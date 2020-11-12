aTyr Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- Completes enrollment of ATYR1923 clinical trial in patients with COVID-19 severe respiratory complications. Topline data is expected at turn of calendar year.

Announces Investigational New Drug candidate in oncology, ATYR2810, from its NRP2 antibody program.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced third quarter results and provided a corporate update.

“Throughout the third quarter, we remained focused on our clinical program for our lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923. We now have three active clinical trials as part of this program. Most notably, we have completed enrollment in our Phase 2 trial in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications. We expect to report topline data from this study around the turn of the calendar year. In addition, amidst the ongoing pandemic, our pulmonary sarcoidosis trial sites have been reactivated to screen and dose patients and finish enrollment of the third and final cohort of our Phase 1b/2a study. Finally, our partner Kyorin Pharmaceutical is currently enrolling a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers in Japan,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr.

“While our clinical operations have expanded, so too has our pipeline. We have selected an Investigational New Drug (IND) candidate from our Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) antibody program, ATYR2810. This antibody, which has generated compelling data in pre-clinical cancer models, will be evaluated for the potential treatment of certain aggressive tumors where NRP2 is implicated.”

Third Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Period Highlights

Completed enrollment in its Phase 2 randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study of ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications. The study enrolled a total of 32 patients at hospitals in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, exceeding the target enrollment of 30 patients. Topline data is expected at the turn of the calendar year.

Continued enrollment in the third and final cohort of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a multiple-ascending dose, placebo-controlled study of ATYR1923 in 36 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. The majority of sites have reactivated and are screening and dosing patients.

Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd., aTyr’s partner in the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for interstitial lung diseases in Japan, initiated and continues to enroll a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of ATYR1923 (known as KRP-R120 in Japan) in 32 Japanese healthy volunteers.

Declared an IND candidate in oncology from its NRP2 antibody program, ATYR2810. This fully humanized monoclonal antibody will be evaluated for the potential treatment of certain aggressive tumors where NRP2 is implicated. NRP2 expression is associated with worsened patient outcomes in many cancers.

Entered into a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to support the company’s NRP2 antibody program in oncology. Dr. Robert Gemmill, the former Melvyn Berlinksy Chair of Cancer Research and Professor of Medicine Emeritus in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at MUSC, will serve as the principal investigator for the collaboration, which aims to accelerate the development of therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms and validate their potential use in the treatment of lung cancer.

Published a paper in the peer-reviewed journal mAbs titled, “Isolation of monoclonal antibodies from anti-synthetase syndrome patients and affinity maturation by recombination of independent somatic variants,” which highlighted novel technological advances to isolate, characterize and engineer high-affinity therapeutic antibodies.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, consisting of license revenue. Research and development expenses were $4.6 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase was due primarily to the progression of ATYR1923 clinical activities. General and administrative expenses were consistent between the periods at $2.0 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Total revenues were $8.4 million and $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $8.0 million from license revenue under the collaboration agreement with Kyorin. Research and development expenses were $12.6 million and $10.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase was due primarily to the progression of ATYR1923 clinical activities. General and administrative expenses were consistent between the periods at $6.8 million for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, aTyr had $36.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. As of September 30, 2020, aTyr had $3.1 million of term loans. On November 3, 2020, aTyr fully repaid its term loans and retired its debt.

About ATYR1923

aTyr is developing ATYR1923 as a potential therapeutic for patients with inflammatory lung diseases. ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of neuropilin-2 that downregulates the innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr is currently enrolling a proof-of-concept Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. This Phase 1b/2a study is a multi-ascending dose, placebo-controlled, first-in-patient study of ATYR1923 that has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, steroid sparing effect, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, aTyr is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial with ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications. This Phase 2 study is a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study that has been designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of a single dose of ATYR1923.



About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

ATYR PHARMA INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenues: License revenues $ 148 $ 184 $ 8,402 $ 278 Total revenues 148 184 8,402 278 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,616 3,799 12,593 10,458 General and administrative 2,044 1,883 6,780 6,836 Total operating expenses 6,660 5,682 19,373 17,294 Loss from operations (6,512 ) (5,498 ) (10,971 ) (17,016 ) Total other expense, net (88 ) (147 ) (324 ) (614 ) Consolidated net loss $ (6,600 ) $ (5,645 ) $ (11,295 ) $ (17,630 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Pangu BioPharma Limited 1 — 3 — Net loss attributable to aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ (6,599 ) $ (5,645 ) $ (11,292 ) $ (17,630 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (5.55 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 9,648,534 3,846,249 8,632,972 3,175,177





ATYR PHARMA INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments $ 36,146 $ 31,144 Other receivables 245 100 Property and equipment, net 1,004 1,270 Right-of-use assets 2,274 2,821 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,967 853 Total assets $ 41,636 $ 36,188 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 4,138 $ 3,431 Current portion of operating lease liability 834 755 Term loans, net of debt issuance costs and discount 3,061 8,737 Long-term operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,605 2,239 Total Stockholders’ equity 31,998 21,026 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 41,636 $ 36,188



