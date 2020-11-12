Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third q uarter total revenues of $ 7.4 million rebounding 46% from the second quarter



Continued expense reduction actions; third quarter operating costs decreased more than $1 million year-over-year and product sale margins improved by 6 %

GAAP n et loss of $ 0. 5 million, ($ 0. 0 2 ) per share

Non-GAAP net income of $0.8 million, $0.04 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, “Despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our top and bottom line results, we are very pleased with our third quarter results and the rapid recovery of our Interactive TV business and improvement in our wholesale businesses.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue was $7.4 million, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to the prior year period, driven by lower product sales and lower licensing revenues of $2.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Our revenues primarily reflect lower sales by our licensees and retail partners as a result of an overall slowdown in economic activity related to the ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the decrease in revenues and gross profit on an absolute dollar basis, overall gross profit margins increased from 73% in the prior year quarter to 83% in the current quarter.

GAAP net loss was approximately $0.5 million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, was approximately $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share and approximately $1.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $1.4 million and $1.8 million for the current quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively.

Nine Month 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue was $22.0 million, a decrease of $8.4 million, driven by lower licensing revenues and lower product sales of $5.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Gross profit decreased by $5.8 million to $18.0 million from $23.8 million in the prior year nine months, but gross profit margins increased year-over-year. As with the quarter’s results, the decrease in our revenues was primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which included government ordered stay-at-home policies and retail store closures during the second quarter, as well as the continued overall slowdown in economic activity related to the pandemic.

GAAP net loss was approximately $2.6 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the prior year nine months. The prior year nine month’s GAAP net income notably included a $2.9 million gain on the reduction of contingent obligations. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, was approximately $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and approximately $3.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $3.9 million and $5.6 million for the current nine months and the prior year nine months, respectively.

See reconciliation tables below for non-GAAP metrics. These non-GAAP metrics may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies and should only be used in conjunction with our results reported according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Any financial measure other than those prepared in accordance with GAAP should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's balance sheet at September 30, 2020 remained strong, with stockholders' equity of approximately $97 million, cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.8 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations, of approximately $8.7 million.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,783 $ 4,641 Accounts receivable, net 8,188 10,622 Inventory 723 899 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,426 1,404 Total current assets 15,120 17,566 Property and equipment, net 3,604 3,666 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,019 9,250 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 107,675 111,095 Restricted cash 1,109 1,109 Other assets 297 505 Total non-current assets 121,704 125,625 Total Assets $ 136,824 $ 143,191 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,908 $ 4,391 Accrued payroll 618 1,444 Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,917 1,752 Current portion of long-term debt 2,850 2,250 Total current liabilities 8,293 9,837 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease obligation 9,101 9,773 Long-term debt, less current portion 14,523 16,571 Contingent obligation 900 900 Deferred tax liabilities, net 7,165 7,434 Other long-term liabilities 224 224 Total long-term liabilities 31,913 34,902 Total Liabilities 40,206 44,739 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 19,231,040 and 18,866,417 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 19 19 Paid-in capital 102,236 101,736 Accumulated deficit (6,198 ) (3,659 ) Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity 96,057 98,096 Noncontrolling interest 561 356 Total Equity 96,618 98,452 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 136,824 $ 143,191









Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Net licensing revenue $ 5,236 $ 6,428 $ 15,378 $ 21,094 Net sales 2,155 4,504 6,590 9,277 Net revenue 7,391 10,932 21,968 30,371 Cost of goods sold (sales) 1,270 2,950 3,923 6,549 Gross profit 6,121 7,982 18,045 23,822 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 2,968 4,045 9,798 12,038 Other design and marketing costs 706 797 2,336 2,352 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 1,642 1,356 5,027 4,014 Costs in connection with potential acquisition (189 ) 126 (210 ) 231 Stock-based compensation 49 295 780 777 Depreciation and amortization 1,437 991 4,069 2,939 Government assistance - Paycheck Protection Program (176 ) - (1,816 ) - Property and equipment impairment 31 - 113 - Total operating costs and expenses 6,468 7,610 20,097 22,351 Other Income 46 46 2,850 Operating (loss) income (301 ) 372 (2,006 ) 4,321 Interest and finance expense Interest expense and other finance charges 304 330 897 968 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 0 0 189 Total interest and finance expense 304 330 897 1,157 (Loss) income before income taxes (605 ) 42 (2,903 ) 3,164 Income tax ( benefit) provision (145 ) 137 (269 ) 1,280 Net (loss) income (460 ) (95 ) (2,634 ) 1,884 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (26 ) - (95 ) - Net (loss) income attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (434 ) $ (95 ) $ (2,539 ) $ 1,884 (Loss) earnings per share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. common stockholders: Basic net (loss) income per share: $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.10 Diluted net (loss) income per share: $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,231,040 18,975,265 19,078,453 18,839,424 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,231,040 18,975,265 19,078,453 18,840,149









Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (2,634 ) $ 1,884 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,069 2,939 Property and equipment impairment 113 - Amortization of deferred finance costs 72 114 Stock-based compensation 780 777 Amortization of note discount - 16 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,054 (144 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 189 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (269 ) 1,280 Net Gain on sale of assets (46 ) - Gain on reduction of contingent obligation - (2,850 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,380 1,182 Inventory 176 (87 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 187 (14 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,403 ) (1,744 ) Cash paid in excess of rent expense (276 ) (337 ) Other liabilities - (196 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,203 3,009 Cash flows from investing activities Cash consideration for asset acquisition of the Halston Heritage assets - (8,830 ) Net proceeds from sale of assets 46 Purchase of property and equipment (700 ) (918 ) Net cash used in investing activities (654 ) (9,748 ) Cash flows from financing activities Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for witholdong taxes (187 ) (24 ) Cash contribution from non-controling interest 300 - Payment of deferred finance costs (20 ) (315 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 7,500 Payment of long-term debt (1,500 ) (3,742 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,407 ) 3,419 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 142 (3,320 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,750 10,319 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,892 $ 6,999 Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,783 $ 5,890 Restricted cash 1,109 1,109 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 5,892 $ 6,999 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Operating lease right-of-use asset $ 797 $ 10,409 Operating lease obligation $ 797 $ 13,210 Accrued rent offset to operating lease right-of-use assets $ - $ 2,801 Settlement of seller note through offset to receivable $ - $ 600 Settlement of contingent obligation through offset to note receivable $ - $ 100 Issuance of common stock in connection with Halston Heritage assets acquisition $ - $ 1,058 Contingent obligation related to acquisition of Halston Heritage assets at fair value $ - $ 900 Liability for equity-based bonuses $ 93 $ 168 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 58 $ 91 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,092 $ 1,108













($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (434 ) $ (95 ) $ (2,539 ) $ 1,884 Amortization of trademarks 1,107 786 3,323 2,309 Non-cash interest and finance expense - - - 16 Stock-based compensation 49 295 780 777 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 189 Costs in connection with potential acquisition (189 ) 126 (210 ) 231 Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts 385 - 971 - Property and equipment impairment 31 - 113 - Gain on sale of assets (46 ) - (46 ) - Gain on reduction of contingent obligation - - - (2,850 ) Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (145 ) 137 (269 ) 1,280 Non-GAAP net income $ 758 $ 1,249 $ 2,123 $ 3,836 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.10 Amortization of trademarks 0.06 0.04 0.17 0.12 Non-cash interest and finance expense - - - - Stock-based compensation - 0.01 0.04 0.04 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 0.01 Costs in connection with potential acquisition (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts 0.02 - 0.05 - Property and equipment impairment - - 0.01 - Gain on sale of assets - - - - Gain on reduction of contingent obligation - - - (0.15 ) Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.07 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.20 Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 19,291,275 19,559,816 19,092,828 18,840,149 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (434 ) $ (95 ) $ (2,539 ) $ 1,884 Depreciation and amortization 1,437 991 4,069 2,939 Interest and finance expense 304 330 897 1,157 Income tax provision (benefit) (145 ) 137 (269 ) 1,280 State and local franchise taxes 41 38 124 159 Stock-based compensation 49 295 780 777 Costs in connection with potential acquisition (189 ) 126 (210 ) 231 Certain adjustments to allowance for doubtful accounts 385 - 971 - Property and equipment impairment 31 - 113 - Gain on sale of assets (46 ) - (46 ) - Gain on reduction of contingent obligation - - - (2,850 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,433 $ 1,822 $ 3,890 $ 5,577









Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), exclusive of amortization of trademarks, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest and finance expense from discounted debt related to acquired assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, certain adjustments to allowances for doubtful accounts, asset impairments, gain on sale of assets, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest and finance expense (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, stock-based compensation, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, certain adjustments to allowances for doubtful accounts, asset impairments, gain on sale of assets, and gain on the reduction of contingent obligations.

Both non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter and current nine months include certain adjustments related to allowances for doubtful accounts for account debtors that have filed for bankruptcy protection triggered by the impact of COVID-19. In addition, included in net income was $1.8 million of government assistance received through the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act, which was recognized as a reduction to current quarter and current nine months expenses for which the program was intended to compensate, in the amount of $0.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The expense reduction from the PPP is not considered a reconciling item for purposes of the computation of non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA due to the fact that the PPP represents a cash benefit and is directly related to the Company’s operating expenses incurred. Such treatment is also consistent with the calculation of EBITDA for financial covenant compliance purposes under the Company’s term debt.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. The Company has incurred certain costs which it could have eliminated but elected not to do so in light of government assistance received through the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act (the “PPP Benefit”), which represents a cash benefit directly related to the Company’s operating expenses incurred. Accordingly, the PPP Benefit is not considered a reconciling item for purposes of the computation of non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure used to calculate compliance with the EBITDA covenant under the Xcel Term Loan. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.