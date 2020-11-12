Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Navient declares fourth quarter common stock dividend

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2020 fourth quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The fourth quarter 2020 dividend will be paid on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2020.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

