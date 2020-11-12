Register now for MARKETPLACE 2020

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Registration is now open for MARKETPLACE, the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development.

Taking place in a virtual format due to the pandemic, the event will span Dec. 8-10, 2020, and will bring together small business owners to meet one-on-one with federal, state and local government representatives and corporate buyers. The conference also includes an awards program, education and training workshops, and networking opportunities.

Visit marketplacewisconsin.com to learn more and register.

