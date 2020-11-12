Register now for MARKETPLACE 2020

Registration is now open for MARKETPLACE, the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development.
Taking place in a virtual format due to the pandemic, the event will span Dec. 8-10, 2020, and will bring together small business owners to meet one-on-one with federal, state and local government representatives and corporate buyers. The conference also includes an awards program, education and training workshops, and networking opportunities.
