Entrepreneur Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Develop ‘Evolution of Distribution” for Retail Brands

Fifteen years ago, Mitch Gould, a veteran retail professional, observed foreign health and wellness companies flailing and failing when entering the U.S. market.

“Companies exported their innovative products to the U.S. but failed because they didn’t understand our business culture and couldn’t keep expenses down,” said Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International. “They had expenses that continued to increase as they moved closer to selling their products.”

An international company exporting a brand to America had to rent office and warehouse space, hire sales and support staff, and either work with an outside marketing agency or develop an in-house staff to promote its brand.

“Before these companies made one sale, they had eaten away at their profit margin,” he said.

Gould said he knew there had to be a better way for new brands to reach retail outlets.

“I realized these companies needed an American partner who already had an office, warehouse space, a sales team, and marketing staff,” Gould said. “I created NPI to offer the services international brands needed to open up for business in the U.S.”

The Boca Raton-based NPI works with international health and wellness companies with brands they want to introduce to American consumers. The “Evolution of Distribution” process covers all aspects of successfully entering the U.S. market:

Speed to Market/Sales Velocity

Procurement of Purchase Orders

Marketing and Promotion of Brand to Consumers and Retailers

FDA Label Compliance Review

Trademarking/Brand Protection

Claims and Regulatory Review

Warehousing

National Network of Power Brokers

Product Line Evaluation

"'Evolution of Distribution’ is our proprietary system,” Gould said. “I have not seen another company in America that offers all the expertise and services that NPI provides its clients. We are unique.”

Gould has surrounded himself with leading retail professionals.

Jeff Fernandez, a former buyer from Amazon and Walmart, is NPI’s president, and Kenneth E. Collins, who worked as a director of sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the world’s largest sports nutrition company, is the new executive vice president.

“Ken and I have a lot of contacts with retail buyers for large and small chains throughout the U.S.,” Fernandez said.

Collins, who was just hired, said he is looking forward to working with Gould and Fernandez.

“We have a lot of retail experience,” Collins said. “We bring a lot of knowledge, expertise, and success to our clients.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

