NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality (AR) for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual experiences, reported record results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.



Q3 2020 Financial highlights:

Total Bookings $6.7 million +327% growth over Q3 2019

Record revenue grows 200% to $4.7 million

Record backlog of $2 million

Gross Profit grows 344% to $3.0 million with a 63% margin

Working Capital of $13.6 million

Full report has been filed and is available on SEDAR

Other Q3 Highlights:

Filed to up list its stock to NASDAQ Capital Market July 2 nd

Hired Eugen Winschel 18-year SAP Executive as new COO

Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities

Company became approved Microsoft partner

Launched new distribution deals with well-known consumer brands including Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart

Landed $250,000 edTech AR contract with Ryerson University

Appointed Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures

Acquired the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration

Launches “Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities

Began building Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities to rival Zoom and address Telemedicine and Edtech Markets

NexTech attributes this massive growth to new customer acquisitions and the expansion of services for existing customers as the demand for AR and remote work solutions intensified.

The company is continuing to experience a rapid rise in demand for all its services. However, demand is especially high for its AR Solutions which include WebAR, AR ads, ScreenAR, Human holograms as well as custom AR solutions. Demand for the company’s AR labs for education is growing at 200% /month while every virtual event the company does has multiple AR experiences. To meet this growing demand the company is currently hiring dozens of AR/VR, Unity, and 3D modeling experts.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “NexTech’s third quarter growth was fueled by a combination of extraordinarily strong demand across all our businesses that we operate, not just one and we see that continuing into Q4. We are unique in that we are diversified with four fast growing businesses which all have a red thread of augmented reality connecting them, creating a major product differentiation and competitive advantage. He continues, “We are uniquely positioned with our augmented reality, eCommerce and InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual experience business units to thrive in this new economy being led by a digital transformation across technology. There has never been more business opportunity in our lifetime for augmented reality, virtual learning, virtual conferences, or virtual events and eCommerce, and we see strong business trends continuing in Q4 and beyond.”

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 16,388,012 2,849,344 Receivables (Note 4) 1,132,033 403,651 Prepaid expenses and deposits 320,024 200,650 Contract assets 96,642 - Inventory 2,745,299 1,353,584 Total current assets 20,682,010 4,807,229 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 5) 277,258 146,555 Right of Use Asset (Note 6) 1,116,201 - Intangible assets (Note 7) 2,442,199 1,420,552 Goodwill (Note 7) 4,211,566 2,262,527 Total non-current assets 8,047,224 3,829,634 TOTAL ASSETS 28,729,234 8,636,863 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8) 2,052,016 1,243,528 Other payables (Note 9) - 230,174 Deferred revenue 526,005 - Current portion of lease liability (Note 6) 116,447 - Contingent consideration (Note 3) 1,067,181 - Total current liabilities 3,761,649 1,473,702 Long-term liabilities Long term portion of lease liability (Note 6) 996,286 - Deferred income tax liability 24,339 96,956 Total Long-term liabilities 1,020,625 96,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,782,274 1,570,658 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 11) 37,001,572 15,210,041 Convertible debentures (Note 10) - 1,025,595 Reserves (Note 11) 5,735,985 1,407,330 Deficit (18,790,597 ) (10,576,761 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 23,946,960 7,066,205 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 28,729,234 8,636,863



NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 4,662,928 1,561,425 10,683,942 4,001,068 Cost of sales (1,705,571 ) (895,859 ) (4,209,001 ) (2,247,258 ) Gross profit 2,957,357 665,567 6,474,941 1,753,810 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 3,882,636 1,048,699 6,929,946 2,559,401 General and administrative 975,876 900,272 3,666,063 1,950,931 Research and development 2,675,954 315,931 3,612,956 1,064,707 Amortization (Note 6 &7) 149,962 52,047 370,673 114,998 Depreciation (Note 5) 25,440 - 52,723 24,342 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (15,284 ) 8,478 (7,307 ) 35,830 Total operating expenses 7,694,584 2,325,427 14,625,054 5,750,209 Operating loss (4,737,227 ) (1,659,860 ) (8,150,113 ) (3,996,399 ) Loss before income taxes (4,737,227 ) (1,659,860 ) (8,150,113 ) (3,996,399 ) Deferred income tax recovery 24,139 - 72,617 - Net loss (4,713,088 ) (1,659,860 ) (8,077,496 ) (3,996,399 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (167,617 ) - 12,147 - Total comprehensive loss (4,880,705 ) (1,659,860 ) (8,065,349 ) (3,996,399 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.07 ) (0.03 ) (0.12 ) (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 71,979,018 55,216,009 66,112,703 53,320,252



NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of shares Share capital Equity portion of convertible debenture Reserves Deficit Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2018 43,687,872 6,365,393 - 423,463 (2,345,482 ) 4,443,374 Partial escrow cancellation (960,000 ) - - - - - Acquisition of AR Ecommerce LLC 2,000,000 1,620,000 - - - 1,620,000 Shares issued for exercise of warrants 8,461,500 2,655,750 - - - 2,655,750 Shares issued for acquisition payable 100,000 66,630 - - - 66,630 Private placement 2,942,965 1,765,779 - - - 1,765,779 Share-based payment - - - 830,732 - 830,732 Shares isued for services 76,913 62,999 - - - 62,999 Translation of foreign operations - - - - - - Net loss - - - - (3,996,399 ) (3,996,399 ) Balance, September 30, 2019 56,309,250 12,536,551 - 1,254,195 (6,341,881 ) 7,448,865 Balance, December 31, 2019 60,509,250 15,210,041 1,025,595 1,407,330 (10,576,761 ) 7,066,205 Convertible debentures 1,910,163 1,161,935 (1,025,595 ) - (136,340 ) - Shares issued for exercise of warrants 4,282,128 2,987,062 - - - 2,987,062 Shares issued for exercise of options 1,938,666 895,099 - - - 895,099 Shares issued for purchase of Jolokia 1,000,000 1,491,889 - - - 1,491,889 Shares issued to settle related party liability 47,799 38,239 - - - 38,239 Share-based payment 1,063,851 855,894 - 3,550,183 - 4,406,077 Private placement 1,528,036 3,208,876 - - - 3,208,876 Short form prospectus 2,035,000 13,227,500 - - - 13,227,500 Share issuance costs - (2,074,963 ) - 766,325 - (1,308,638 ) Translation of foreign operations - - - 12,147 - 12,147 Net loss - - - - (8,077,496 ) (8,077,496 ) Balance as at September 30, 2020 74,314,893 37,001,572 - 5,735,985 (18,790,597 ) 23,946,960



NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (4,713,088 ) (1,659,860 ) (8,077,496 ) (3,996,399 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization of intangible assets 149,962 52,047 370,673 114,998 Amortization of right to use asset (79 ) - (79 ) - Deferred income tax recovery (24,139 ) - (72,617 ) - Depreciation of property and equipment 25,440 - 52,723 24,342 Shares issued to settle related party liability (0 ) - 38,239 - Share-based payments 2,893,173 307,030 4,406,077 830,732 Option and warrant exercised shares outstanding 183,737 - - - Changes in non-cash working capital items Receivables (867,929 ) 324,915 (728,382 ) (150,727 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (124,034 ) 60,877 (119,374 ) (576,969 ) Inventory (1,160,476 ) (817,608 ) (1,488,357 ) (1,372,975 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 119,806 891,524 600,593 12,065 Other payables - 183,770 (230,174 ) 183,770 Deferred revenue 526,005 - 526,005 - Net cash used in operating activities (2,991,622 ) (657,305 ) (4,722,169 ) (4,931,163 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired in a business combination - - - 128,670 Cash paid for acquisition of HootView - - - (85,664 ) Cash paid for acquisition of Next Level Ninjas (719,895 ) - (719,895 ) - Purchase of equipment (68,022 ) - (68,022 ) (12,125 ) Net cash used in investing activities (787,917 ) - (787,917 ) 30,881 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 1,765,700 - 3,882,161 2,655,750 Payment of lease obligations (39,475 ) - (39,475 ) - Net proceeds from short term prospectus 12,118,689 - 12,118,689 - Net proceeds from private placement - 1,426,179 3,009,047 1,765,779 Net cash provided by financing activities 13,844,914 1,426,179 18,970,422 4,421,529 Foreign exchange 40,438 - 78,332 (170,542 ) Net change in cash 10,105,815 768,874 13,538,668 (649,295 ) Cash, beginning 6,282,197 228,689 2,849,344 1,646,858 Cash, ending 16,388,012 997,563 16,388,012 997,563

(Above excerpts from the condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statement notes).



Non-IFRS Measures

This News Release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures such as “Total Bookings” and “Backlog”. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized, defined, or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Total Bookings and Backlog will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Total Bookings and Backlog should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related notes thereto as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Readers should not place undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and should instead view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. See the reconciliations to these IFRS measures below:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Bookings $ 6,660,239 $ 1,561,425 $ 12,899,530 $ 4,001,068 Total Revenue 4,662,928 1,561,425 10,683,942 4,001,068 Adjustment for bookings 1,997,311 - 2,215,588 - Adjustment for backlog - - 218,277 Backlog 1,997,311 - 1,997,311 -

In accordance with the company’s stock option plan the company has issued 200,000, 3-year options priced at $7.70CDN and pursuant to a consulting agreement with Felix Ritscher Head of IT and Security previously announced on November 6th, 2020, 4,100 common shares were also issued with a 4-month restriction.



About NexTech AR

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:

InfernoAR: An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. NexTech has a ​‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its Aritize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its ARitize white label app it’s ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios : The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

“Evan Gappelberg”

CEO and Director

