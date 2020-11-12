ATTO Technology Announces Support for Apple’s Next Generation Operating System macOS® 11 Big Sur

Complete hardware and software portfolio supports latest macOS release

/EIN News/ -- AMHERST, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, today reaffirmed its commitment to Apple® technology innovations by announcing support for macOS® 11 Big Sur.

macOS 11 Big Sur is the most significant operating system upgrade from Apple since the introduction of Mac® OS X in 2001. It features a major redesign of the user interface as well as support for Apple’s ARM64-based processors.

“We’ve supported the Apple community with connectivity innovations for the last 30 years and continue to do so with Big Sur,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Content creators love macOS and we’re happy to provide the high-performance connectivity they need.”

ATTO Technology is a network and storage connectivity manufacturer whose products power high-performance, demanding workflows for media and entertainment, government, education, and scientific users. From Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet, Fibre Channel to SAS/SATA, ATTO products are the highest performing, most reliable and easiest to use connectivity solutions available for Mac environments.

Apple is the platform of choice for creative professionals who work with demanding design and digital production workflows where team collaboration is often essential. Digital assets continue to evolve in complexity and number which naturally leads to more and more data moving through networks. ATTO Technology supplies the connectivity purpose made to address these challenges.

Data density and complexity typify most workflows today, like in science and education where Apple computers are popular and widely used. The same technology from ATTO that Hollywood studios rely upon is equally effective across all industries.

Apple platform developers and OEMs look to ATTO for stable and reliable testbed connectivity to storage and networks. Software and application developers can take advantage of support VMware Vsphere environments with Thunderbolt connectivity using ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt adapters.

Products in the ATTO portfolio supporting macOS Big Sur include:

For a complete list of supported products and to browse the entire ATTO Technology family of connectivity solutions, visit: www.atto.com.

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

