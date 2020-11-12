Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RangeForce Becomes Crest Approved Training Provider

Global solution for building highly skilled security teams incorporates CREST-accredited courses to help UK organizations build cyber resilience

/EIN News/ -- MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce, the premier provider of hands-on, cloud-based cybersecurity training and cyber range exercises for building continuous cyber skills training programs, today announced it has received approval as a CREST-accredited training provider.

CREST is the not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditation for organisations and individuals providing penetration testing, cyber incident response, and threat intelligence services.

“We are pleased to have achieved CREST criteria and membership requisites to be accepted as a CREST Approved Training Provider,” said RangeForce CEO Taavi Must. “Achieving CREST accreditation for our growing portfolio of training modules reflects the immense value of our unique approach to helping UK companies and the public sector prevent cyber-attacks through continuous, hands-on cyberskills development and blue team training.”

As a CREST approved training provider, our hundreds of training modules focused on security operations, threat hunting, network security, reverse engineering, red team, and blue team training are deemed acceptable to help cybersecurity professionals prepare for their CREST Practitioner Security Analyst (CPSA) and CREST Registered Penetration Tester (CRT) exams.

About RangeForce
RangeForce makes creating highly skilled cybersecurity defenders simple, flexible, and fast for all enterprises. Powered by the industry’s first SaaS-based, integrated cybersecurity simulation and virtual cyber range, we help customers operationalize a security training program in hours, saving up to 65% over traditional training and up to $1M annually on hosted cyber ranges. RangeForce is revolutionizing cybersecurity training with its adaptive learning to rapidly train and cross-train DevOps, IT, and security professionals, and security training orchestration integrating best-of-breed solutions from a growing ecosystem of RangeForce partners. Train with us to build cyber resilience!

