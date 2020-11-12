Onex Fourth-Quarter Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on January 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2021.
For further information: Jill Homenuk Managing Director, Shareholder Relations and Communications Tel: +1 416.362.7711
