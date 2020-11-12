American Dream Launches First-Ever Wish Week

Thanksgiving Holiday Extended to One Full Week of Retail Promotions, Surprise-and-Delight Attraction Giveaways to Make Dreams Come True

/EIN News/ -- East Rutherford, New Jersey, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, American Dream continues to reinvent the entertainment, shopping, and dining experience by expanding the Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season from one day to eight and making dreams come true. Working closely with its brand partners and attractions, American Dream’s Wish Week will bring holiday magic to the traditional Thanksgiving season and create new memories for guests.

Beginning November 23 through November 30, guests visiting American Dream will be treated to special surprises, magical giveaways, and one-of-a-kind experiences all week. To provide a safe experience throughout Wish Week, and all season long, American Dream’s #dreamsafe initiative, which launched together with Hackensack Meridian Health, sets the standard in cleanliness and health and safety protocols. The property will ease the common stresses of the season by offering online to offline gifting consultations, curated gift guides, and curbside pickup, among others.

American Dream will have extended hours during Wish Week and all throughout the holiday season. Visit www.americandream.com for its holiday operating hours. American Dream will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

“At American Dream, we’re always re-thinking, re-inventing, and putting a fresh spin on conventional experiences,” said Mark Ghermezian, co-CEO of American Dream. “This year, we’re moving away from the traditional one-day Black Friday holiday and expanding to eight magical days, giving families the chance to experience American Dream at a time most convenient for them,” he added.

There are surprises around every corner—here’s just a sneak peek at what’s in store at American Dream’s Wish Week (and all holiday season):

Monday, November 23 : Love’s Got to Give!: With more than 500 poinsettias in the Winter Garden Court, a winter wonderland of 550 snowflakes over The Rink, more than 100 holiday trees and 12 Photo Booths throughout, American Dream is sure to be the most Instagrammable backdrop to capture all your holiday moments.

: With more than 500 poinsettias in the Winter Garden Court, a winter wonderland of 550 snowflakes over The Rink, more than 100 holiday trees and 12 Photo Booths throughout, American Dream is sure to be most Instagrammable backdrop to capture all your holiday moments. Tuesday, November 24 : Wish for Fun and Sun: We’ve brought the sunshine indoors at American Dream. Don’t miss our splash-worthy Wish Wave Pool at DreamWorks Water Park, complete with a DJ and dance music for some serious--and safely distanced--family fun. While you’re here, be sure to reserve one of our Jonathan Adler-designed private cabanas! Whether shopping our Resort collections throughout our stores, or cooling down on tropical frozen treats, American Dream is the ultimate staycation destination this holiday season.

: We’ve brought the sunshine indoors at American Dream. Don’t miss our splash-worthy Wish Wave Pool at DreamWorks Water Park, complete with a DJ and dance music for some serious--and safely distanced--family fun. While you’re here, be sure to reserve one of our Jonathan Adler-designed private cabanas! Whether shopping our Resort collections throughout our stores, or cooling down on tropical frozen treats, American Dream is the ultimate this holiday season. Wednesday, November 25 : Winter Wishes : It’s cold outside, so bundle up and enjoy all the warmth of the holiday season at American Dream. Whether you choose to hit the slopes at Big SNOW, take a spin around The Rink, or shop our curated collections of sparkly jewelry, cozy, layered knits and outerwear, American Dream makes winter wishes come true.

: : It’s cold outside, so bundle up and enjoy all the warmth of the holiday season at American Dream. Whether you choose to hit the slopes at Big SNOW, take a spin around The Rink, or shop our curated collections of sparkly jewelry, cozy, layered knits and outerwear, American Dream makes winter wishes come true. Thursday, November 26 : American Dream will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so that our Dream Makers can celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

: American Dream will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so that our Dream Makers can celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. Friday, November 27 : The Wish List: Holiday wishes, granted. Today, we’re all about making the biggest day in shopping even better, as only American Dream can do. Shop our Curated Collections on our online holiday hub. Now, isn’t that dreamy ?

: Holiday wishes, granted. Today, we’re all about making the biggest day in shopping even better, as only American Dream can do. Shop our Curated Collections on our online holiday hub. Now, isn’t that ? Saturday, November 28 : Celebrating Our Small Businesses: In celebration of Small Business Saturday, please visit our unique mix of retail and dining partners that represent the dozens of small, independent businesses at American Dream. Look for special signs throughout American Dream indicating where these businesses are located and support the local businesses that are integral to our community.

: In celebration of Small Business Saturday, please visit our unique mix of retail and dining partners that represent the dozens of small, independent businesses at American Dream. Look for special signs throughout American Dream indicating where these businesses are located and support the local businesses that are integral to our community. Sunday, November 29 : Nickelodeon’s “Nickmas Universe” Opening: Mark your calendars; you don’t want to miss out on this action-packed celebration! Join us for the opening of “Nickmas Universe,” a holiday version of everyone’s favorite indoor theme park. Roaming Dream Makers will be on hand to provide bottles of water, coloring books and other treats to our guests. Shhhhh—some guests will be randomly selected to win complimentary passes to Nickmas Universe.

Mark your calendars; you don’t want to miss out on this action-packed celebration! Join us for the opening of “Nickmas Universe,” a holiday version of everyone’s favorite indoor theme park. Roaming Dream Makers will be on hand to provide bottles of water, coloring books and other treats to our guests. Shhhhh—some guests will be randomly selected to win complimentary passes to Nickmas Universe. Monday, November 30 : Cyber (Music) Monday: Live from American Dream! Take a break from online shopping and tune in as we bring the magic of our weekly, holiday-themed performances right to your living room. Local performers--dance troupes, choirs, performance artists--will be showcased across TikTok, Instagram, and throughout our property-wide digital network with pop-up, live sets to boot.

* To learn about all the health and safety precautions American Dream is taking together with Hackensack Meridian Health, please visit https://www.americandream.com/dreamsafe.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just minutes away from New York City. American Dream is home to leading attractions that includes DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Big SNOW, Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club, The Rink, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf, and a curated collection of premier dining and retail stores, including flagship locations for H&M, Uniqlo and PRIMARK as well as Lululemon, Sephora, Aritzia, Zara and IT’SUGAR, the world’s first “candy department store.” For more information on American Dream and our health and safety protocols, visit www.americandream.com or follow us on Instagram @americandream.

