Remodeling Pro Pasqualino Spadorcia Shares Five Design Trends To Watch For In 2021
Pasqualino Spadorcia's Top Tips On Design Trends For The New YearBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you're in the real estate business or you just love the process of giving your home a new look, it can be fun to keep up with the latest design trends. Remodeling pro Pasqualino Spadorcia is providing his top predictions for design trends for 2021, helping you to stay on top of the newest developments in giving your home an updated, fresh look.
Trend #1 – Wood
Wood has been a popular floor covering for years now, but it's taking over bathrooms and kitchens in a big way. According to Pasqualino Spadorcia, wood countertops and furniture give your bathroom a natural, relaxing look, while also allowing you to create clean lines. Many homeowners and designers are combining wood furnishings with stainless steel appliances, creating a gorgeous contrast between shiny metal and natural wood, according to Pasqualino Spadorcia.
Trend #2 – Gold
When you think of gold fixtures, you likely think of a shiny, brassy finish. According to Pasqualino Spadorcia, this isn't what's up and coming for the 2021 year. Instead of shiny gold finishes, the gold fixtures popular in the new year will feature matte and satin finishes. This understated look allows the gold color to shine through without coming off as gaudy or tacky. Pasqualino Spadorcia says that a non-shiny finish to gold can allow this metal to fit right in with natural-look appliances, walls, and floors.
Trend #3 – Marble
The classic, elegant look of marble is making its way back into bathrooms and kitchens alike. White, gray, and red marble are most likely to be frontrunners in the design world. Countertops and sinks are likely to feature smooth marble lines combined with the look of natural accents and fixtures. Pasqualino Spadorcia says that you don't necessarily have to go all out with marble, and an accent wall or backsplash can go a long way in creating an elegant look.
Trend #4 – Small tiles
The subway tile look is back – applying small tiles to the bath or backsplash areas behind a sink can be an easy way to update your kitchen or bathroom and bring it into 2021. According to Pasqualino Spadorcia, small tiles often come in strips that are easy to apply, and it's simple to get subway tile up in your home as a weekend project. Pasqualino Spadorcia says that small tiles create an interesting visual experience, as it's nearly impossible to space perfectly. The slight imperfections in the placement of tile create an unintentional work of visual art.
