Guavus to Bring Telecom Operators New Cloud-based Analytics on their Subscribers and Network Operations with AWS

Guavus-IQ analytics on AWS are designed to allow telecom operators to improve customer experience, cut costs, and grow revenue through the use of explainable AI (XAI) and advanced cloud-enabled analytics on subscribers and network operations.

Telecom Marketing and Customer Care teams can gain real-time, actionable analytics insights on individual subscriber interests and behavior for use in marketing and personalized customer service and support.

Telecom Network Operations teams are able to quickly resolve issues and lower CAPEX and OPEX through advanced anomaly detection, fault correlation and root cause analysis in the cloud.

Operators can quickly deploy and dynamically scale Guavus-IQ analytics on AWS to meet peak data loads and changing demands from subscribers, IoT devices, and new 5G services.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the gravity of customer data shifting rapidly to the cloud, telecom operators are increasing adopting cloud Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to virtualize their networks and deliver an improved customer experience and new services. The agility and scale of PaaS enables operators to start small and grow as their needs change and helps lower their upfront CAPEX compared to on-premises equipment deployment.

Addressing this transformation, Guavus today announced the launch of Guavus-IQ on Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing mobile network operators (MNOs) new cloud-enabled analytics insights on their subscribers’ interests and behavior as well as on their own network operations.

Guavus-IQ provides operators highly correlated analytics insights on how each subscriber is experiencing their services and network and how their network is impacting their subscribers. This single, real-time perspective helps operators identify network behavioral patterns and better address demands across their operational domains -- subscriber, edge, service and core. These analytics insights can allow operators to increase revenue opportunities through data monetization and improved customer experience, as well as reduce costs through automated, closed-loop actions.

Guavus’ relationship with AWS builds on the companies’ earlier work together on streaming edge analytics. AWS currently licenses Guavus’ SQLstream for streaming edge analytics technology for use in its Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics, which powers the applications of thousands of AWS customers. The SQLstream technology plays a key role in Guavus-IQ as well, providing real-time, cloud-enabled streaming analytics from network edge to core for 4G and 5G networks, giving operators a hyper-distributed and massively scalable architecture with better price/performance and total cost of ownership.

“Guavus and AWS have a shared vision of helping operators accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and improve their customer experience through real-time decisioning. Our collaboration with AWS gives operators a seamless path to the cloud that provides fast, powerful and easy access to Guavus-IQ AI-based analytics and enables trusted, real-time decisions with analytics that everyone – regardless of skill level in their organization – can understand and use.”

-Alexander Shevchenko, CEO of Guavus, a Thales company

About Guavus (a Thales company)

Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus-IQ analytics solutions, customers are able to analyze big data in real time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.

Guavus enables service providers to leverage applications for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT. Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

