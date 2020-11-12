DNREC to Break Ground on Killens Pond Elevated Walkway

Access to Boat Launch, Fishing to be Restricted During Construction

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will soon break ground on construction of an elevated walkway at Killens Pond State Park that will provide a safer trail connection along the pond’s eastern edge. The elevated pathway will also provide visitors more appealing views while walking along the pond and new fishing opportunities.

Currently, pedestrians and bicyclists attempting to navigate around the east end of pondside trail must use the narrow shoulder of Killens Pond Road. While pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to complete the loop along the eastern portion via Killens Pond Road during construction, there may be temporary delays at times. Pedestrians and bicyclists should use caution in this area during construction.

The public boat ramp and its associated parking lot on the south side of the pond will be closed to all boat launching Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13 for equipment staging, and again from Monday, Nov. 23, through the duration of construction. As part of the project, the boat ramp parking lot will be repaved.

Fishing will not be permitted from the shoreline along Killens Pond Road during construction. Anglers can locate nearby DNREC-managed public fishing ponds online at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/fishing-ponds. The site also has an interactive map, information for each pond and fishing community.

During construction, which is expected to finish in April 2021, visitors to the park may experience periods of very loud noise and vibrations from equipment.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.