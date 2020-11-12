Ondot Names LSC as Referral Partner

Organizations to collaborate on providing financial capabilities and services to more credit unions

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announces a partnership with LSC (Naperville, Ill.), a credit union service organization, to help provide the latest member experiences and digital capabilities to credit unions.

E-commerce is growing at a face pace and keeping up with payment use trends is vital for credit unions to remain relevant to their members. As part of this agreement, Ondot and LSC offer participating credit unions increased access to LSC’s services as well as Ondot’s Card App, a digital card management platform offering members a solution to help manage, track, control and monitor debit/credit card usage and spending from a mobile app, while also providing significant operational benefits.

“This partnership provides a way for interested credit unions to enhance member service with the most competitive technology and financial services in the industry. By helping credit unions provide key digital card services to members, LSC continues to bring our partners the valuable resources they need to succeed,” said Libby Calderone, President of LSC.

“By working together, Ondot and LSC are able to offer credit unions the ability to provide their members with a digital-first card management platform that offers the best consumer experience and helps level the playing field with offerings from large banks and tech giants,” said Robin Gusse, senior director, Alliances and Partnerships at Ondot.

About LSC

LSC® is a credit union service organization offering a wide array of products and services and is dedicated to helping credit unions compete. Its experience and expertise in all areas from card programs and customer service to education and legal advocacy, as a corporate partner of the Illinois Credit Union League, has made LSC a key support provider in the credit union movement. Its products include credit and debit programs, pre-paid debit cards, portfolio development consulting, Agent credit card programs, ATM services, and debt collection. It serves more than 2,300 credit unions in 50 states. More information can be found at: http://www.lsc.net.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

